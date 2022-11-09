Brittany got glammed up for the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean looked stunning for the 2022 BMI Awards show, wowing her fans in a glamorous green gown.

One of the perks of being the wife of country superstar Jason Aldean means that Brittany gets to get glammed up for awards shows on a regular basis.

That was the case on Tuesday, November 8 when Brittany and Jason attended the 70th Annual BMI Awards in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee at the BMI Music Row Headquarters.

Taking to Instagram to share her look with her 2.3 million followers, Brittany showed off her jaw-dropping look for the evening.

The blonde beauty opted for a sheer, green gown with feather accents, reminiscent of Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy costume from the Batman & Robin movie.

Her IG Reel, simply captioned, “BMIs 💚,” was a transformation video. She began by filming herself dressed down, wearing gray sweats and a ballcap, the video set to her husband’s song Tonight Looks Good On You.

Brittany Aldean is a vision in sheer green gown for awards show

As Brittany tapped the screen with her makeup brush, she transformed into full-on glam mode. When she reappeared, Brittany was clad in her ensemble for the evening alongside Jason. For his part, Jason donned a dark green suit jacket, black pants, and his signature black cowboy hat.

Brittany’s form-fitting green dress hugged her curves in all the right places. The gown featured a high neckline, sheer coverage throughout, and a sparkly applique design.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The wrists of Brittany’s sleeves included fun, green feathers that added to the sophisticated look. She wore her long, blonde hair in an updo, adding some of her signature clip-in extensions from her Xo Britt Aldean line.

For accessories, Brittany sported a metallic manicure, dainty drop earrings, and several sparkly rings on her fingers.

In her IG Stories, Brittany was sure to credit her glam team for their hard work. Carly Bethel, founder of Nashville-based Vol. II Hair Studio, was responsible for Brittany’s elegant updo. Jessica Candage did Brittany’s makeup for the night, adding a dramatic green eyeshadow color to perfectly complement her attire.

Brittany’s stylist, Cherie Kilchrist, got the credit for Brittany’s outfit while photographer Justin Mrusek captured the gorgeous photos.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany also shared footage from the evening, including Mrusek going to work in a completely unlit room near a large window to capture the IG Stories photograph she shared. Brittany also shared an up-close look at the back of her classic French twist hairstyle and on Wednesday morning, showed her hair extensions on the bed after taking them out.

Brittany shares her love of fashion and beauty in her hair and clothing lines

Admittedly a lover of all things beauty and fashion-related, Brittany has parlayed her interests into her brands.

Brittany’s Xo Britt Aldean extensions line is one of several fashion-based brands that she owns and operates. Brittany partnered with the luxury hair extension brand, Harper Ellis Hair Co., to offer “the highest quality of human hair sourced specifically by top experts in the industry” made with “100% Human Remy Hair.”

She also co-owns a fashion line alongside Jason’s sister, Kasi Wicks, called Brittany + Kasi. The line offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as headwear, drinkware, and stickers.