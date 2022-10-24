Brittany Aldean poses for a selfie in Nashville in October 2022. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean looked casual and gorgeous as she posed for a mirror selfie at home this week for her 3.2 million followers.

The American Idol contestant and former cheerleader looked sweet as she wore a long-sleeved top in baby pink and a pair of black leggings.

She wore black sneakers and had her blonde hair pulled back into a messy knot.

Her face was fully made up, and she looked pretty and relaxed as she snapped the pic at home.

She uploaded the selfie after taking her two kids, Memphis, 4, and Navy, 3, to visit Lucky Ladd Farms Amusement Park in Nashville.

Brittany married country superstar Jason Aldean in a Mexican beach wedding in March 2015.

Brittany Aldean visits Disneyworld with her family

Brittany and Jason recently visited Disneyworld in Florida with their kids and friends, staying at the Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Posting a carousel of photos on social media, with the family kitted out in full Disney merchandise, Brittany shared pictures of their fun trip, including posing with Mickey and Minnie and Anna from Frozen.

They took pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle and shared a sweet photo on the Dumbo ride with her son, Memphis.

Brittany wrote a caption to accompany the fun memories, saying, “We had way too much fun in Disney to post! We stayed at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, highly recommend🦒🦓 Top three rides: Guardians of the Galaxy…Avatar…Soaring ✨ I’m a sucker for a motion simulator and a ride that pumps scents throughout👏🏼🌊 All in all, this trip brought endless amounts of smiles and happy tears🤍.”

It’s true. Brittany and Jason looked super loved up and happy during the trip, with a separate post showing the couple hugging and kissing at the theme park. Brittany wrote, “Without a shadow of a doubt, life is more fun with you💛”

Brittany Aldean hints at a new homeware range

This week, Brittany posted a gorgeous photo wearing a lime green miniskirt, matching fluffy sweater, and braided stilettos. She posed in a stunning kitchen with dark green units and monochrome tiles and wrote the caption, “My love for home decor is at an all time high 💚.”

This led numerous fans to query whether the post meant she was about to launch her own line of homewares. Followers wrote comments, including, “Does this mean there’s a home decor line coming?”

We’ll be keeping an eye on what she announces next!