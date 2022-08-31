Brittany Aldean sizzles in tight hot pink bottoms for Barbie trend

Brittany poses at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Brittany Aldean launched a Barbie-inspired clothing line and sizzled in a pair of tight, hot pink pants as she promoted her brand.

As the wife to country superstar Jason Aldean, Brittany has proven that she has what it takes to please her millions of followers in her own right.

Brittany, a former NBA cheerleader and American Idol contestant, owns her own line of clip-in hair extensions and a clothing line, Brittany + Kasi, which she runs alongside her sister-in-law Kasi Wicks, Jason’s sister and wife to country music artist Chuck Wicks.

The 34-year-old mother to son Memphis, 5, and daughter Navy, 3, recently took to Instagram to share a new Barbie-inspired line available via her Brittany + Kasi line.

In the share, Brittany posed alongside her business partner and sister-in-law Kasi as they modeled matching outfits from the new line, keeping up with the Barbiecore trend that’s sweeping the world of fashion this summer.

For her ensemble, Brittany chose a white, cropped t-shirt paired with hot pink bell bottom pants, which hugged her curves in all the right places. The pants had a tight fit from the waist to the knee before flaring into a bell-bottom shape.

Brittany captioned her post, “Thank you guys so much for the love and support this week💕 Tomorrow morning we launch our Barbie inspired line!! We can’t wait to see what y’all think! Sale goes live tomorrow morning 8AM EST!! 🥳🥳🥳”

The blonde bombshell wore her hair parted on the side and down and she sported hot pink eyeshadow to complement the color of her pants. Brittany opted for minimal accessories, sporting a white gold choker necklace and sporting a pair of neon-colored roller skates.

Brittany’s Barbie-inspired launch is a subtle clap back

As it turns out, Brittany’s Barbie-inspired ensemble was a subtle response to her recent feud with Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. One of Brittany’s recent Instagram shares was interpreted as transphobic. Brittany shared a video of herself transforming from a makeup-free look to full glam and captioned it, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼”

Pope responded to Brittany’s IG post on Twitter, writing, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Later on the same day, Morris also took to Twitter, taking aim at Brittany: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

However, Brittany has defended her stance and in her latest IG post claimed, “Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week 🙄. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it.”

Proceeds from Brittany’s Barbie-inspired launch will go to Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combatting human trafficking and child exploitation.