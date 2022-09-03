Brittany Aldean shows off weekend fun amid feud with Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris

Brittany didn’t let her recent feud with Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris stop her from enjoying her weekend. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean didn’t let a recent feud stop her from enjoying a weekend with her country superstar husband, Jason Aldean.

The xobrittaldean owner and curator has found herself entangled in a feud with country stars Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after they interpreted her recent social media caption as transphobic.

Brittany took to Instagram last month to share a video of herself transforming from makeup-free to a full-on glam look, which she captioned, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Following the Instagram share, Cassadee took to Twitter where she tweeted, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Later the same day, fellow country-pop artist Maren Morris tweeted, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany hasn’t let that stop her from enjoying a weekend with her country sensation hubby, however. The blonde beauty took to Instagram shortly after the feud to share a carousel post that she captioned, “What an eventful weekend❤️‍🔥.”

Brittany Aldean enjoys ‘eventful weekend’ amid feud with Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris

In the share, Brittany and Jason posed for several pics from Jason’s current nationwide tour. The country cuties first posed for a casual backstage shot as they came in for a hug with their arms around each other.

The next slide revealed footage of Jason greeting his thousands of fans during the concert followed by footage of Jason preparing to take the stage. Brittany awaited her husband as he exited the stage following his show and the two held hands outside his tour bus for another impromptu snap.

Brittany looked every bit the part of a country superstar’s wife, donning a light-washed denim button-down shirt, cut-off jeans shorts, and a pair of cowgirl boots. In another pic, Brittany posed alongside Jason, this time sporting a black graphic tee, black shorts, and red booties. She rounded out the carousel post with a quick video of herself getting in-ear monitors poured to protect her hearing during the concert.

Brittany says her words were taken out of context, subtly claps back

Since being called out by Pope and Morris, Brittany has stood firm, claiming that her words were taken out of context. She captioned a recent Instagram post, “Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week 🙄.”

As a subtle clap back, Brittany debuted a Barbiecore-inspired line, playing off the insult made by Morris calling her “Insurrection Barbie.”

Via her Brittany and Kasi clothing line – which she runs alongside Jason’s sister Kasi Wicks – the former cheerleader and American Idol contestant is selling Barbie-themed sweatshirts that read, “Don’t tread on our kids.”