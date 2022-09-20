Brittany Aldean shows off toned legs in variety of on-trend ‘show looks’

Brittany’s jaw-dropping physique took center stage as she modeled some looks from her husband Jason Aldean’s tour. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean is certainly a fashion trendsetter and she proved it recently while showing off her sensational figure.

As the wife of country superstar Jason Aldean, Brittany travels quite a bit when her husband is on tour. That’s been the case recently as the Aldeans embarked on the northeastern leg of his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.

After hitting the Hamptons for a leisurely stroll with Jason, Brittany shared some of her favorite looks that she sported during her hubby’s shows.

Brittany shared a fashionable carousel post on Instagram and captioned it, “Some show looks for ya🤠”

For her first look, Brittany looked every bit the part of a country singer’s wife as she posed in head-to-toe denim, including a light-washed denim jacket worn open, paired with a black tee underneath and matching Daisy Dukes.

Brittany’s short jean shorts and matching light blue cowgirl boots showed off her incredibly long, toned legs and she added a silver clutch to top off the look.

Brittany Aldean shows off fashionable concert looks from husband Jason Aldean’s tour

In her next slide, the former NBA cheerleader posed casually outdoors in a white cowhide-print skirt which she paired with a simple, beige crop top. She placed one arm against a stone wall and the other on her hip, giving a close-mouthed grin to the camera and wearing her platinum blonde hair down and with a center part.

Another swipe right showcased another casual concert look, this time pairing an oversized gray top with a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes. Brittany added black cowgirl boots and a chunky pendant necklace to top off the ensemble.

Continuing to show off her fashion-forward style, Brittany then posed at dusk for an edgier look, opting for a black leather jacket and black biker shorts. She wore a graphic t-shirt with the band Alabama gracing the front and added a bold black-and-white chevron choker and a trendy white gold necklace. For the evening shot, Brittany put her long locks up in a sleek ponytail and looked into the distance with a serious gaze.

Next, Brittany paid homage to country legend Dolly Parton, donning a jean jacket with The Queen of Country on the back. Brittany turned her back away from the camera, letting Dolly’s image take center stage. She paired the jacket with short jean shorts and a silver clutch.

Brittany gave a close-up look at one of her previous casual outfits with the oversized gray top. In the last slide, Brittany’s glowing complexion was front and center as she put both hands in her pockets while looking to the side with another serious expression.

Brittany Aldean’s recent controversy

The 34-year-old mom to Memphis and Navy’s recent share comes amid the recent controversy between herself and country stars Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris.

After Brittany captioned an Instagram post, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Cassadee and Maren took it as a shot against the LGBTQ+ community.

Brittany claimed her words were taken out of context, and in a subtle clap back at Maren calling her “Insurrection Barbie,” the XoBrittAldean founder launched a Barbiecore-inspired clothing line. Amid the controversy, Jason’s PR firm of 17 years dropped him.