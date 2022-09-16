Brittany Aldean shows off toned legs in black silky shorts for Hamptons stroll with Jason Aldean

Brittany and Aldean pose on the red carpet for the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AKPhoto/ImageCollect.com

Brittany Aldean joined her country superstar husband Jason Aldean for a stroll in the Hamptons and showed off her incredibly toned legs.

Jason is currently touring the country on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour and was joined by his beautiful wife, Brittany, and their kids, Memphis, 4, and Navy, 3.

As Jason took some time away from performing for his millions of loyal fans on the Northeast leg of his tour, he and Brittany enjoyed a stroll through the Hamptons.

Brittany took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share footage of herself and Jason walking through Herrick Park in East Hampton, New York.

For their carefree saunter through the park, Brittany dazzled her 2.3M Instagram followers as she donned a head-to-toe black ensemble consisting of a tank, shorts, and a pair of ankle booties.

Going for a casual look, Brittany sported a pair of Tom Ford silk lounge shorts – which retail for $225 – and topped them off with a simple, black cropped tank. Adding to the casual yet chic look, Brittany opted for a pair of black suede platform booties, adding some extra inches to the former cheerleader’s physique and allowing her shapely legs to take center stage as she and Jason crossed the street.

Brittany Aldean sizzles in silky shorts for Hamptons stroll with Jason Aldean

Brittany wore her long, platinum blonde hair in a low ponytail and parted in the center, accessorizing with a simple pair of silver hoop earrings and an assortment of matching silver necklaces and a dainty bracelet. She carried a black clutch to complete the ensemble.

For his casual walk look, Brittany’s hubby went with a low-key red t-shirt paired with gray shorts and comfortable slip-on shoes.

In another slide, Brittany shared a still shot of herself posing alongside a friend which she captioned, “always down for an adventure.”

In the pic, Brittany posed on a brick-lined sidewalk next to a building, putting one arm around her friend and giving a big smile to the camera. The photo highlighted Brittany’s jaw-dropping figure, including her long, lean legs and trim waistline.

Why Brittany and Jason’s relationship made headlines

Brittany and Jason’s relationship didn’t exactly start off on the right foot – the two were captured by paparazzi canoodling at a bar while he was still legally married to his first wife, Jessica Ussery. Jason apologized for his actions and even tried to reconcile with Ussery, but ultimately their relationship ended and they divorced.

In an interview with Billboard shortly after the news broke of his PDA session with Brittany, Jason said he had enough of the story being run in the tabloids.

“It has been two years of this s**t — get over it, already!” he told the publication. “And then when I finally do get enough of it and say something, every newspaper grabs it. And I’m not trying to get in the headlines — I’m just trying to get people to stop running their mouths.”

Although Jason and Brittany were dragged through the mud for years, they’ve been happily married since 2015 and haven’t looked back since.