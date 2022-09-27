Brittany Aldean shows off ‘New Orleans details’ in skintight crop top

Brittany Aldean poses at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Brittany Aldean dazzled her fans in a skintight black crop top while posing in New Orleans.

Brittany and her husband, country superstar Jason Aldean, are currently touring the country on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour.

Always the supportive wife, Brittany often tags along in their posh tour bus as they travel the country while Jason entertains his millions of fans.

During her downtime on tour, Brittany typically shares her outfit choices with her 2.3M followers on Instagram.

The blonde bombshell did just that as she posed at dusk for an ensemble-sharing photoshoot.

“New Orleans details✨🖤,” Brittany captioned her Instagram carousel post.

Brittany Aldean in skintight crop top shows off ‘New Orleans details’

In her first slide, Brittany showed off her simple yet sexy attire: a black, low-cut crop top paired with gray-washed, distressed jeans.

Brittany parted her hair in the center and wore it down, her blonde locks cascading past her shoulders and nearly reaching her waist. She held one hand near her head and gave the camera a half-smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) Brittany gave her fans an up-close look at her accessories in the second and third slides. She carried a black Saint Laurent clutch and rocked some sparkly purple nail polish. Her last slide consisted of a close-up of her black, heeled, combat-style boots.

The 34-year-old mom to Memphis and Navy‘s skin was absolutely glowing as she showed off her neutral makeup palette, and she opted for simple jewelry, going with silver hoops and a matching chain.

Also sharing another look at her outfit in her IG Stories, Brittany tagged her stylist, Cherie Kilchrist.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany’s fans took to the comments to gush over her impeccably simple yet fashionable look.

Brittany’s fans gush over her ‘flawless’ look

Hair stylist Alyssa Salerno wrote, “My girl always ❤❤❤🖤,” while political commentator Tomi Lahren told Brittany she looked “flawless.”

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann left a slew of fire emojis while Brittany’s clip-in hair extensions line, xobrittaldean’s official Instagram, left a trail of pink hearts in their comment.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In February 2020, Brittany shared what a day in the life on tour looks like for her and Jason. Brittany and Jason arrange for a special, private room to be set up for their family and friends, which they stock with alcohol and snacks.

Self-described as someone “passionate about all things hair, skin, makeup, and beauty,” Brittany noted that there wasn’t much room on the tour bus, so she secured herself a spot in front of the floor-length mirror where she got ready.

In addition to her millions of fans on Instagram, Brittany has also amassed over 40,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, over 500,000 fans on TikTok, and more than 600,000 followers on Facebook.