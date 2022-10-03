Brittany Aldean shows off incredible figure in a crop top and boot cut jeans

Brittany stunned in a crop top and jeans for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean showed off her enviable figure as she posed in a white crop top for a casual mirror selfie.

The wife of country superstar Jason Aldean, Brittany has proven that she’s a bona fide fashionista.

The blonde beauty gets into full glam often and loves to share her fashionable ensembles, and makeup looks with her millions of followers on social media.

Taking a break from touring the country with Jason for his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, Brittany took a moment to snap a full-length mirror selfie to share her OOTD with her Instagram followers.

Brittany stood in front of a decorative mirror and a wall of black-and-white family photos to snap the shot, holding her phone with one hand and placing her other hand to her side. The former NBA dancer’s face was hidden by her phone, allowing her outfit and physique to take center stage.

The 33-year-old mom to Memphis and Navy opted for a white, long-sleeve crop top with a plunging V-neck, billowing sleeves, and a tailored collar. Brittany’s top highlighted a tasteful glimpse at her tanned and toned abs and trim waistline, which were accentuated by her jeans.

She paired her crop top with medium-washed, wide-leg jeans and added a thick, white belt. Brittany’s off-white colored, pointed-toe heels peeked out from underneath her bootcut jeans, and she accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a lightning bolt necklace.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

The former American Idol contestant wore her long, blonde hair parted on the side and down, with loose beachy waves falling gently past her shoulders.

The blonde bombshell opted not to caption her photo, allowing her photography skills and beauty to do the talking.

Brittany and Jason Aldean pay tribute to the lives lost in 2017 Route 91 Festival shooting

Amid the recent five-year anniversary of the Route 91 Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brittany and Jason paid tribute to the lives lost and reflected on their own frightening encounters on that “rough day.”

On October 1, 2017, a shooter took aim at the crowd during the festival, spraying gunfire from his Mandalay Bay hotel room, killing 58 people and injuring over 800 more.

Jason and Brittany were in attendance that night, as Jason was a performer for the festival. Jason recently spoke out for the first time, recounting the harrowing events of that evening and how he helped get himself and Brittany to safety.

“So, we’re running, and we got about halfway up the side of the bus, he started shooting again, and my wife froze up and dropped. And I just grabbed her under the arms and carried her up to the door,” Jason shared, adding, “I told my wife, ‘Keep your head down. Look at your feet. Don’t look around, and let’s get out of here.'”

Neither Jason nor Brittany were injured in the ordeal.