Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, knows a thing or two about glam.

Brittany admittedly is “passionate about all things hair, skin, makeup, and beauty,” and it shows.

The blonde beauty loves sharing her passion with her millions of fans and followers on social media and recently did just that.

Sharing a Reel to her Instagram, Brittany showed off a variety of high-fashion looks in a photoshoot from inside her and Jason’s sprawling mansion in Tennessee.

Brittany showcased her trendy, up-to-the-minute looks in the video and looked amazing modeling the stunning ensembles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

First, Brittany posed in a casual outfit consisting of a red graphic tee paired with distressed, light-washed jeans. She added some flair to her look with chunky silver and gold necklaces and matching bracelets.

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean is ‘All things glam’ for stunning photoshoot

Brittany turned up the glam factor in her next outfit, clad in a low-cut black leather corset top and jeans. Brittany added a black leather jacket to the ensemble, adding some edge to her look, along with a gorgeous pair of black heels with chunky silver straps and a matching handbag.

Brittany’s next look featured another plunging corset top, this time paired with black leather pants with slits at the ankles. The blonde beauty topped off her outfit with a sequined jacket with feather boa cuffs and some sleek black sunglasses, securing her in a messy bun with some face-framing pieces left loose.

Going casual for a couple more fun looks, Brittany was joined by her daughter, Navy, and was clad in a brown sweater and jeans combo, as well as a black tank and mirrored cowgirl boots look that was both flirty and fun.

Brittany was gorgeous in green in the next look, sporting a lime-green blazer with black-and-green cowgirl boots in a cowhide pattern.

“All things glam ✨,” read the caption for her Reel.

Some still shots of Brittany’s outfits for her in-home photoshoot. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean has found success as a social media influencer and businesswoman

Although Brittany is married to a country music superstar, she has become a popular figure in her own right. With her large social media following, Brittany has become a successful influencer on Instagram.

Brittany plugs most of her looks on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK), as well as her favorite housewares, gift ideas, organization products, and knockoff designer items.

Fans of Brittany can shop her personalized style inspo on the app or their site.

She also shares her hand-picked Amazon favorites on her personalized storefront, where she highlights her fashion, lifestyle, and beauty faves. Brittany plugs everything from items for a home office to holiday decor to skincare and everything in between.

In addition to her success as a social media influencer, Brittany owns several brands, including XO Britt, her hair extensions line, and Brittany + Kasi, a clothing collection for men, women, and children, founded alongside Jason’s sister, Kasi Wicks.

Brittany encourages her XO Britt customers on her site, “You deserve instant volume, length, and confidence. I hope this hair inspires the beauty icon that already lives in you!”

Brittany’s clip-in extensions come in 11 different colors and styles: the Everest, the Dolly, the Brittany, the Maui, the Rose, the Ruby, the Posh, the Cocoa, the Havana, the Roman, and the Raven. Her 16″ extensions retail for $399, while the 21″ extensions run for $499 and can be purchased on her website, where she also offers her Iconic curling iron, ponytails, hair extensions hangers, and scrunchies.