Brittany Aldean shows off amazing legs in sheer LBD for date night

Brittany enjoyed a date night in a see-through dress with her husband Jason Aldean. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Social media influencer Brittany Aldean showcased her amazing legs in a see-through minidress for a night out with her husband Jason Aldean.

Brittany is admittedly a lover of all things beauty and fashion and enjoys sharing her outfit choices with her millions of adoring fans.

That was the case recently when Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to share a date-night look before heading out with her country superstar husband.

For the couples’ mirror selfie, Brittany posed from her dressing room where she showed off her black Praiano Mini Dress which highlighted her long and shapely legs.

The lace fabric overlay on Brittany’s LBD gave her dress a more feminine feel and its lace cutout at the chest provided a tasteful hint of skin to balance its ultra-short length. The dress’s padded shoulders accentuated her trim waistline, which contained a quilted panel that matched the long bell sleeves.

Brittany paired her dress with Aldo’s Tylah Boot in black with a block heel and pointed toe. The former Charlotte Hornets cheerleader accessorized with the Mila Leather Clutch by HOBO from Nordstrom.

The blonde beauty kept her makeup palette neutral and opted for an up-do and no jewelry other than a chunky ring, letting her outfit and her sensational physique do the talking.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

For his part, Jason went casual in head-to-toe black, sporting a flat brim snapback hat from his own line, with the NTR logo, which stands for Night Train Ranch, named after his property in Tennessee. Jason paired his hat with a black leather jacket, a gray Henley top, black jeans and boots, and a studded leather belt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany captioned her share, “Last weekend[‘s] outfit!!” and also provided a link with all of her outfit’s details.

Brittany and Jason Aldean enjoying a break from tour life

Last weekend, Brittany and Jason enjoyed a date night when they attended Shiners in Nashville, where the photogenic couple donned their matching black attire for a night of fun.

Brittany and Jason are currently enjoying some time off from hitting the road for Jason’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour. For the tour’s next leg, the famous duo won’t have to travel far, as Jason will be performing in Nashville, where they currently reside, on October 14.

While Jason is on tour, Brittany typically tags along with their kids, son Memphis and daughter Navy, making it a family affair.