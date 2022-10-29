Brittany Aldean loves jeans, and she showed it with a stunning jean ensemble. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean showed off her impressive physique in a stunning jean jumpsuit.

Aldean shared the picture to reveal what outfit she donned to attend her husband Jason Aldean’s latest concert. She commented that her love of jeans made this outfit difficult to pass up.

Her fondness for jeans was unmistakable in the jean jumpsuit she donned. She posed in the stunning outfit in front of a black curtain, further highlighting the color of the sky-blue denim.

Aldean’s jumpsuit was styled so that its bottom half looked like a pair of jeans, and the top half looked just like a jean jacket. The jumpsuit also had two torso slits that showed off Aldean’s toned midriff.

The upper half of the jumpsuit was long-sleeved and had buttons down the front. A large buttoned pocket was also placed on both sides of the torso.

Meanwhile, the bottom half formed a pair of bootcut jeans that featured a tear in one knee. The jeans were complete with hip pockets on both sides.

Brittany Aldean donned jeans to support her husband

To finish her concert-going outfit, Aldean wore a pair of blue pointed-toe shoes that just barely peeked out from beneath the bottom of her jeans.

Aldean straightened her hair for the event, looking sleek and flawless as it hung down and grazed her shoulders. Meanwhile, she kept her accessories minimal with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In addition to her Instagram Story, where she linked where fans could find similar styles of her jumpsuit, she also made a separate post to commemorate the night. The photos again showed off her jean jumpsuit but also included Jason.

Aldean captioned the post “Whiskey Me Away” and set her location to Des Moines, Iowa, the latest stop on Aldean’s tour.

Jason kept his look simple with a belt, graphic t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat. One sweet photo captured Jason planting a kiss on Aldean’s cheek.

The star-studded couple looked stunning together as they posed in their respective concert outfits.

Aldean promoted XO Britt with a Halloween ad

A day before Aldean dressed up in jeans to support Jason, she dropped a promotion for one of her business endeavors. The Halloween advertisement promoted her hair extension product line XO Britt.

Aldean partnered up with Harper Ellis Hair Co. to create the extension line. The product line aims to provide women with accessible, simple, and high-quality hair extensions.

These extensions currently come in two lengths – 16″ and 22″ – and in 11 different colors, meaning most clients can find an extension suited for their hair.

To promote her brand, Aldean posted an advertisement that showed how her extensions could be used for creative purposes like Halloween. In the ad, her hair extensions helped her transform into Brittney Spears for the holiday.

The creative advertisement saw Aldean don Spears’ iconic red latex jumpsuit from her Oops!… I Did It Again music video. It also saw her shoulder-length hair extended to her mid-torso with the help of her products.

Her hair extensions are helpful both when she wants glam up and when she needs some help with her Halloween costume.