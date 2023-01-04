Brittany Aldean showcases amazing legs in minidress to welcome 2023

Brittany poses on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Brittany Aldean turned heads as she rang in the New Year, showcasing her amazingly long legs in a minidress.

The blonde bombshell and wife to country superstar Jason Aldean got glitzy for NYE and treated her millions of fans and followers to yet another fashionable ensemble.

Brittany posed alongside Jason on social media, proving she’s got a keen fashion sense and showing off her tanned and toned gams.

The 33-year-old former NBA cheerleader donned a black, blue, and white-printed minidress featuring an oversized collar with a cutout at the neckline and boa sleeves.

The short length of Brittany’s dress focused on accentuating her shapely legs. She paired her outfit with black strappy heels and put her long, blonde hair in an updo, center-part with some face-framing pieces left loose, topping off her fun yet sexy look.

Always one to show up to an event with her makeup perfectly applied, Brittany’s color palette complemented her flawless complexion. Her lipstick and blush were neutral, and she added a bit of flair with smoky, winged eyeliner.

Brittany’s handsome hubby looked dapper in his attire for the night, sporting one of his signature cowboy hats along with a color-coordinating blue blazer, blue shirt, dark-washed jeans, and tan suede boots.

The couple posed in front of a gorgeous backdrop, complete with a lighted water fountain and geese sculptures, surrounded by a winding staircase.

“Tag someone who deserves extra love in 2023💙 Blessing people with some new year 💵 We are thankful for our followers❣️,” Brittany captioned the Instagram post. She also tagged the photographer credited with the shot, Tom Munoz of Munoz Photography.

Brittany Aldean’s brands reflect her love of beauty and fashion

Brittany is a devoted fashionista who has made a name for herself with her beauty and fashion brands. The mom to Memphis and Navy says on her website, “I love all things beauty, fashion and America and love sharing tips and outfit inspo with my followers.”

Brittany co-founded her brand, Brittany + Kasi, alongside Jason’s sister, Kasi Wicks, wife of country singer Chuck Wicks. The cowboy and cowgirl-inspired line offers men’s, women’s, and youth attire, headwear, drinkware, and stickers.

In addition, the Season 11 American Idol contestant has a hair extension line, Xo Britt Aldean. The line features clip-in extensions, color-match clips, ponytails, scrunchies, curling irons, hydrating haircare products, and on-location glam from HERA Goddess.