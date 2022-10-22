Brittany shared her love of home decor and a peek at her keen fashion sense. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean has already proven that she’s got a flair for fashion, and now the blonde beauty is showing her fans that she also has a knack for home design.

As a social media influencer and the wife to country superstar Jason Aldean, Brittany has a large platform on social media.

The former NBA cheerleader has amassed 2.3 million followers on Instagram where she shares her love of all things fashion and beauty.

Changing things up a bit with her latest post, Brittany shared another love of hers with her fans — her passion for home decor.

Posing in front of the morning coffee bar area of her home, Brittany dazzled in a head-to-toe lime green outfit consisting of a cozy sweater tucked into a matching miniskirt.

To complement her outfit, Brittany donned a pair of strappy, lime green heels. She wore her blonde hair parted in the center and down in loose waves and accessorized with some simple gold jewelry.

Brittany Aldean poses in short skirt as she shares her love of home decor

“My love for home decor is at an all time high 💚,” Brittany captioned the post.

In her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a link to some of the items in her coffee bar, which she coined her “happy place.”

Matching her outfit’s green theme, Brittany’s coffee bar boasted dark green cabinetry with gold hardware and a decorative tile backsplash with white countertops.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In the comments section of the post, several of Brittany’s followers sensed she was teasing a home decor line announcement in the future, given the nature of her post.

Brittany’s fans speculate an upcoming home decor line

“Does this mean there’s a home decor line coming? 😍🙌🏻,” asked one of Brittany’s fans, with another replying with a praying-hands emoji to signify they were hopeful for a home decor line as well.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

A similar comment asked, “Am I sensing a Brittnay Aldean home decor line 😍😍”

Brittany and Jason recently visited Walt Disney World with their kids Memphis and Navy for some family fun before Jason resumes his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour with his next leg kicking off in Kissimmee, Florida this weekend.

While in Disney, Brittany continued to share her fashionable attire with her fans, channeling The Haunted Mansion in a purple plaid top with lime green drawstring shorts for a casual day at the park.