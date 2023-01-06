Brittany Aldean shares her go-to makeup routine in t-shirt and boots

Brittany shared her go-to makeup look with her millions of followers. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean’s fans know she’s a lover of all things beauty and fashion, and the blonde stunner recently shared her go-to makeup look with them.

The 33-year-old beauty invited her followers along to get ready with her as she demonstrated how she prepares before embarking on a typical day.

She posted a makeup tutorial-style Instagram Reel and included in her caption, “My go-to makeup look! What else do you guys want to see?” Brittany filmed herself as she stood in front of her mirror and applied her makeup.

Brittany began with a fresh face before applying her concealer and foundation. Next, Brittany applied an orange-hued eyeshadow, followed by her black winged eyeliner using her compact mirror.

She used her hands to apply her primer, and then Brittany used a brush and beauty blender to put on her foundation for a flawless complexion before setting it with powder. Blush and bronzer were her next makeup products, both applied with a brush, along with cheek highlighter.

Brittany used another beauty blender to accentuate her cheekbones with highlighter. She perfected her brows with a brow powder pencil, followed by foundation balm on her face and neck for matte coverage to finish off the look.

Brittany Aldean in t-shirt and boots shares go-to makeup tutorial with fans

The social media influencer set her foundation with setting spray and then tackled her lashes with some Maybelline mascara. Keeping in line with the neutral color palette, Brittany opted for nude lip liner, lipstick, and a shimmery gloss to accentuate her perfect pout.

The Xo Britt Aldean founder was sure to tag every product she used in her makeup tutorial so that her followers could duplicate her look.

Brittany’s followers gush over her ‘stunning’ skin and makeup

And speaking of Brittany’s followers, most of them showered her with praise in the comments section. Her sister-in-law, Kasi Wicks, noted that she was going to buy all of the products on the list in the hopes she could do her own makeup like Brittany.

Brittany’s concealer and foundation brand, Hide, called her look “STUNNING,” while Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter-in-law, Erika, called Brittany’s skin “jaw-dropping.”

“I love how you put your wing eyeliner on,” wrote The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson. “Mine never looks so defined as yours does. Would love to see another video on how you do your eyes … but slower.”

Brittany also shared her complete, head-to-toe look in her Instagram Stories. In addition to her impeccable makeup, the former American Idol contestant sported a casual outfit consisting of a graphic tee worn as a minidress, showcasing her long and lean legs.

The wife of Jason Aldean paired her look with khaki-colored combat boots and added a link for her fans and followers to snag her outfit pieces, including her gold hoop earrings and stacked gold necklaces.

Brittany Aldean follows the South Beach Diet and a naturally active lifestyle

To upkeep her enviable physique and stay in tip-top shape, Brittany takes care of herself by paying attention to her exercise and diet.

In 2021, Brittany revealed that she follows the South Beach Diet. “I function best and feel the best when I’m healthy, and I’m doing things right, whether that be exercise, diet, all the above,” she told Hollywood Life.

South Beach Diet’s high-protein and low-carb meal plan is easy for busy moms on the go like Brittany. The company even offers a meal delivery service, and their grab-and-go snacks are perfect for in-between-meal moments.

When it comes to fitness, Brittany prefers a naturally active lifestyle. As far as she’s concerned, gyms aren’t her thing.

“It’s just not fun,” Brittany told PEOPLE in 2019. “I can’t just pop in a gym all the time,” the mom of two added.

Instead of lifting weights or hitting the treadmill, Brittany likes to take walks with her kids, Memphis and Navy, or take a stroll along the beach.

After gaining 40 lbs. after each of her pregnancies, Brittany was determined to lose the weight and get back into pre-pregnancy shape. She noted that not rushing to shed pounds and being gentler on herself was the key to regaining her figure.

Brittany urged other moms, “Give yourself grace. Give yourself time. It does not happen overnight. Your body will heal in time, and it will happen eventually.”