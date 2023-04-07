Brittany Aldean looked relaxed and glowing as she shared some snaps from a beach in Florida this week.

Brittany, the wife of country music singer Jason Aldean, posed against a stunning backdrop of sea, sky, and sand as she wore an off-white ribbed one-piece swimsuit by the swimwear brand Hunza G that showed off her slim but curvy figure.

She covered up with a bright orange distressed maxi cardigan that fell to her ankles.

The 34-year-old let her long blonde hair fall in tousled waves and showed off a manicure of orange French tips that matched her knitwear.

She wore a pair of gold aviator sunglasses and posed in profile as she revealed in the caption that the “best time is Florida time.”

Brittany hid her likes on the post, but the comments showed the love from her 2.4 million followers is strong.

Brittany Aldean makes a quick trip to California

Before her trip to the sunshine state, Brittany and Jason made a quick visit to California to shoot the album artwork for Jason’s next album.

Jason started recording his 11th studio album in February and is due to begin his Highway Desperado Tour in July, so fans hope the new album will drop before the tour.

Brittany shared a video of the pair boarding their flight before arriving at the location to shoot, set to the sound of California Love by Tupac.

There was a table set with belts and accessories for the stylist to choose from, and Brittany seemed to get in on the action, too, posing for photos in a number of different looks.

After a day of shooting, Brittany revealed on her Instagram Story that the couple had stayed at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood and had a stunning view of the city below.

Brittany Aldean releases Brittany + Kasi spring drop

Brittany also has her own right-wing clothing and accessories line with her friend Kasi Rosa Wicks.

The Brittany + Kasi collection has just released its spring break drop, with Kasi explaining on her Instagram, “We started this company to lift up the voices of those who hold conservative values—those who love America and maintain pride for our great country. We hope you enjoy our Spring Break inspired line! 🇺🇸”

The t-shirts and merch feature slogans that range from ‘Conspiracy theorist’ to the more controversial, ‘Mamas don’t let your kids grow up to be liberals.”

The range is modeled by Brittany, Kasi, Jason, and their kids and has garnered some heat on social media.

While some followers love the collection, others have accused the pair of encouraging hate and segregation.

Pic credit: @kasirosa/Instagram

One follower wrote, “Why don’t you try to spread love instead of hate? It’s a direct attack on groups of people and you all should be held accountable”, while another said, “Too much ‘Merica on this page. Not enough love and hope and equality.”