Brittany Aldean saddles up for a ‘wild’ New Year in cropped sweater and cowgirl boots

Brittany poses at the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Brittany Aldean is ready for a “wild” New Year in yet another fashion-forward ensemble.

The blonde beauty keeps up with the latest fashion and beauty trends and loves to share her looks with her millions of admirers on social media.

Heading into 2023, Brittany recently posed for a set of photos, rocking a casual yet stylish get-up in a carousel post on Instagram, taking on three different poses for the photoshoot.

Brittany put together her look, including a cropped caramel brown sweater from designer Michael Costello. The x REVOLVE Fresia sweater featured a foldover turtleneck, braided detailing on the sleeves, and ribbed cuffs with an asymmetrical, V-shaped cutout at the bottom of the hem.

She paired her sweater with the Comfort Stretch High Rise Ankle Crop jeans by RE/DONE in their Mid-90s color. The skinny jeans featured a pale indigo wash, giving them their 90s vibe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To top off the western feel of her outfit, Brittany sported a pair of white cowgirl boots called The Annie by Tecovas in the color Bone in bovine material.

Brittany’s makeup perfectly complemented her look, with warm pink colors worn on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. She parted her hair on the side and wore her long, blonde locks down in loose waves, which cascaded past her shoulders.

Her nails were manicured with a fun alternating pattern, and she sported a few rings, one reading “COWBOY” and an initial ring with the letter “A” to signify her surname.

Brittany Aldean gets in touch with her Wild West side in cropped sweater and cowgirl boots

The wife to country superstar Jason Aldean captioned her post, “You thought the West was wild but you ain’t saddled up with me kinda new year 🤠”

Brittany’s fans can copy her “Wild West” look via her Like to Know link. Her sweater retails for $208, her jeans are $265, and her boots will run you $295.

Despite her busy lifestyle — involving raising her two kids, Memphis and Navy, and touring with her husband Jason throughout the year — Brittany still finds time to take care of herself.

After gaining 40 lbs. with each of her pregnancies and gaining weight during the 2020 quarantine, Brittany was determined to get back into tip-top shape.

Brittany used Instacart and South Beach Diet to regain pre-pregnancy body

Shortly after the birth of her daughter, Navy, in 2019, Brittany told Country Living that she uses Instacart to order all of her groceries. She focuses on a high-protein diet, incorporating plenty of lean meats, fish, veggies, and unprocessed foods.

Admittedly, Brittany struggled more to lose weight and regain her figure after welcoming her second child. She began using the South Beach Diet following Navy’s birth and was able to drop 17 lbs.

In 2021, Brittany told Hollywood Life, “I function best and feel the best when I’m healthy, and I’m doing things right, whether that be exercise, diet, all the above. So for me, I do South Beach Diet because that’s what works for me, and it’s very simple.”

Brittany’s beauty and fashion brands

Clearly, Brittany’s diet and lifestyle choices have been successful, as evidenced by her jaw-dropping physique. The social media influencer also models for her brands, Xo Britt Aldean and Brittany + Kasi.

Xo Britt Aldean is Brittany’s clip-in hair extension line, made of 100% human Remy hair, meaning the cuticle is still intact. She partnered with luxury extension brand Harper Ellis Hair Co. after she saw a need for “accessible and easy to install red carpet quality extensions.”

Brittany collaborated with her sister-in-law, Kasi, who is Jason’s sister and the wife of country singer Chuck Wicks, to launch her Brittany + Kasi line. The country-themed collection features men’s, women’s, and youth apparel, ranging from t-shirts, ball caps, beanies, drink coolies, and bumper stickers.

Brittany’s most recent addition to her collection, the Don’t Tread On Our Kids line, benefits Operation Light Shine, which brings awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation. A portion of the proceeds from the collection goes to the cause.