Brittany Aldean shared her flair for fashion and her sensational figure as she posed in a gorgeous minidress for a night on the town.

Brittany is always one to dress to the nines, no matter the occasion, and her weekend glam look was certainly no exception.

The 34-year-old blonde beauty rocked a red fringed minidress with cutouts that accentuated her enviable physique.

Posing in front of a gorgeous backdrop, Brittany snapped a full-length mirror selfie and shared it to her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Brittany’s dress featured a dramatic plunging V-neckline, flowy sleeves, and a thigh-skimming length that highlighted her toned legs.

The dress also had cutouts on either side of Brittany’s torso, allowing her to tastefully show some skin, in contrast to its long-sleeved design. The layers of silky fringe detailing and patterned design were the icing on the cake, delivering a fun and flirty vibe.

Brittany opted to style her long, blonde hair in a ponytail with a center part and went light on the accessories, other than some simple gold hoop earrings.

She paired her ensemble with some white strappy heels and added a fun pop of color with her neon pink pedicure.

Brittany shared some photos from her date night clad in a gorgeous red minidress. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany didn’t provide a location or any other details for the photo. “Last Night,” read the caption on her first image. The second photo saw Brittany striking a stylish pose in front of an elaborate staircase.

Brittany’s minidress is the Fringe Cutout Minidress by Patbo. It’s available in the ruby red color Brittany donned or a gorgeous blue tone and retails for $750 on Patbo.com.

Brittany shares her skincare and haircare must-haves

Jason Aldean’s wife often shares her love of fashion and beauty with her millions of followers on social media. On her LikeToKnowIt page, Brittany provides links to her favorite looks, and on her Amazon storefront, she shares her favorite fashion, lifestyle, and beauty products.

When it comes to skincare, Brittany is a huge fan of ZO Skin Health. She uses a variety of the brand’s products, including their Vitamin C self-activating serum, Illuminating AOX Serum, their gentle cleansers, exfoliating polish, and Daily Power Defense.

Brittany keeps her hair shiny and manageable with Olaplex’s shampoo and conditioner and gives it volume with BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional Hot Rollers and Shark’s multi-purpose air styling and drying system.