Jason Aldean turned 46 yesterday, and his wife, Brittany Aldean, helped him celebrate with a day on the golf course.

Although Brittany is admittedly not a fan of golf, she made an exception to celebrate her husband’s special day.

And in true Brittany fashion, a day of hitting the links wouldn’t be complete with a stylish outfit.

Brittany snapped a photo of her golf-day ensemble and shared it on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

For her day on the green, Brittany opted for a cropped sweatshirt and a pleated miniskirt paired with white athletic shoes.

The blonde beauty looked amazing in her casual get-up, which highlighted her long, lean legs and trim waistline. She wore her hair down in a center part and highlighted her flawless complexion with earth-toned makeup colors.

Brittany accessorized her look with simple gold hoop earrings and a few chunky gold rings. She held her phone to snap the photo from inside her closet, popping one leg for a modelesque pose.

Brittany linked her look to her LikeToKnowIt (LTK). She captioned her outfit choices, “Golfing for Jason’s birthday today! Living for this Skims undershirt, Zara cropped hoodie, and black skirt!”

Brittany was ready to hit the links to celebrate Jason’s birthday. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

She donned the SKIMS Soft Smoothing T-Shirt in their limited edition Desert color. Its crewneck short-sleeve style makes it the perfect layering piece, and it’s currently on sale at Skims.com for $24.

Brittany’s cropped sweatshirt was compliments of Zara USA in the color Gray marl. It has a price tag of $27.90 and is available at Zara.com. Her Vieux Jeu Chantal Skirt in White is $100 and can be purchased on GameSetStyle.com. Brittany’s white No Bull White Matryx® Golf Shoes are $179 and can be purchased at NoBullProject.com.

In a video in her Instagram Story, seen in the third slide below, Brittany, 34, captured Jason taking a break on the golf course. Her country superstar husband treated himself to a birthday shot, which he retrieved from an underground cooler built into the grass.

When Brittany isn’t busy golfing with Jason or spending time with their kids, Memphis and Navy, she can be found sharing her favorite looks with her millions of fans on Instagram.

Brittany co-owns her cowboy-inspired brand Brittany + Kasi

Brittany always puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion and beauty. She has showcased her passion in her brand, Brittany + Kasi, co-owned by Jason’s sister, Kasi Wicks.

Brittany + Kasi features cowboy and cowgirl-inspired fashion pieces, including apparel for women, men, and children. They also offer hardware, drinkware, and stickers with the brand’s signature phrase, “Make America Cowboy Again.”

In addition to her clothing collection, Brittany shares her love of home design, beauty, and organization on her Amazon Storefront. Some of Brittany’s favorite items include ZO Skin Health’s products, Loving Tan’s two-hour self-tanning mousse, and Olaplex shampoo and conditioner.