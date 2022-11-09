Brittany Aldean turned heads with her glamorous outfit for the BMI Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Brittany Aldean went for a festive look with her stunning outfit for the BMI Awards.

Aldean attended the event with her husband, country singer Jason Aldean. Aldean accompanies Jason frequently to support him in his career and always manages to stun at each event with her fashion style.

The BMI Awards were no exception as Aldean arrived in what she called “holiday glam.” Her outfit gave off a Christmas-y vibe with its unique design.

The festive gown was nearly translucent, with a pattern of bright green lines running through it in all directions. It gave off the illusion of Aldean wearing a dress comprised of intertwining vines.

The gorgeous dress was long-sleeved and reached Aldean’s ankles. It was tight and formfitting and hugged her toned figure in a flattering way.

Additionally, the sleeves had pom-pom-like puffs on the ends that resembled green pine needles.

Brittany Aldean channeled the holidays with BMI outfit

Aldean effectively channeled the holidays with her ensemble that made her look like a glamorous personification of a Christmas tree. She further pushed the green theme with some gorgeous light-green eyeshadow.

She also wore eyeliner and mascara, which made her eyes pop. For accessories, she wore a pair of dangle earrings and several rings on her fingers.

Aldean’s hair was pulled back into a tight knot behind her head, except for one strand of wavy blond hair that she swept to one side.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In addition to her Instagram Story, she shared another post further highlighting her outfit. She also used the caption to give a shoutout to her amazing stylist team – Chèrie Kilchrist, Jessica Candage, and Carly Bethel.

Aldean also shared what Jason wore to the event. He kept his look casual with blue jeans, a belt, a dark button-down shirt, and a faded leather blazer.

The two were all smiles as they posed side-by-side for the awards show outing.

Aldean launched her own clothing line

Aldean is best known for being Jason’s wife and for her brief stint on American Idol. However, she has also started making a name for herself through her business ventures.

Recently, she partnered with Kasi Rosa Wicks, Jason’s sister, to launch a clothing line. The clothing line officially launched on November 8, 2021.

The clothing line is based on patriotic values. Hence, it features largely patriotic and America-themed clothing and accessories.

The clothing line featured only a handful of products upon its launch. However, Aldean and Wicks have expanded it impressively to include numerous collections and clothes for women, men, and children.

Most recently, she and Wicks dropped a cowboy-inspired collection. To promote the collection, they modeled some of the outfits in rustic-themed settings on social media.

Aldean’s Brittany + Kasi clothing line is unique and tailored to a specific audience which seems to be a good strategy as the line continues to grow.