Brittany Aldean brought her fashion A-game while on hand to support her husband, Jason Aldean.

Country superstar Jason Aldean performed with another country legend, Carrie Underwood, on Wednesday evening for the CMA Triple Play Awards held at Saint Elle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brittany shared her outfit for the evening with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, showing that she never runs out of up-to-the-minute ensemble ideas.

Recording herself from inside Jason’s tour bus, Brittany stood in front of a floor-length mirror, delivering a head-to-toe look at her outfit in her Instagram Story.

The blonde beauty donned an all-black look featuring a basic tee tucked into a fringed skirt and some strappy heels.

Brittany’s curve-hugging skirt had a partially see-through design with ribbing and an asymmetrical line of fringe across the front. The tassels extended to her ankles, bringing a fun element to her look as she shimmied her hips in her full-length mirror to show off her fashion-forward duds.

The 34-year-old mom of two wore her blonde hair down for the evening with loose waves cascading over her shoulders. Her makeup perfectly accentuated her flawless complexion with neutral earthy tones.

Brittany opted for light accessories, adding some silver chain link necklaces and a gold bracelet to complement her look.

“Shake n bake baby,” read the caption at the bottom of her video.

In another slide, Brittany and Jason posed for an adorable couples photo in the audience. Jason matched his wife in his signature black cowboy hat, a black leather jacket, jeans, and, of course, cowboy boots.

“Well, this was a fun award ceremony,” Brittany captioned the shot.

In another video, Brittany shared some footage of Jason rocking the stage with Carrie Underwood as they sang a duet.

“Rocked it 😎,” Brittany wrote in the caption.

Brittany reveals what inspires her awards show looks

Brittany loves to share her fashion inspiration with her fans and followers. During an interview with Us Weekly, Brittany joined Jason to share how she gets inspired for an event like the CMAs.

For the 2021 CMAs, Brittany told the outlet that before she gets ready, she looks back at previous ensembles for inspiration and to keep things fresh.

“Usually, I’ll just look back at pictures and try to remember what I’ve already done — what colors I’ve done, what types of looks I’ve already done, if my hair’s been down a lot, I’ll wear it up — there’s really no specific vision,” Brittany shared.

Brittany revealed one of her all-time favorite looks, which happened to be something she wore soon after welcoming her and Jason’s first child, son Memphis.

The look included a gorgeous royal blue wrap dress with a metallic sheen. Brittany not only loved how it looked, but it was a comfortable getup for her that ended up being one of her favorite looks to date.

On her ShopLTK, Brittany provides links to her favorite outfits, beauty products, gift ideas, and home goods. Among Brittany’s makeup mast-haves are Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Bronzer, Addict’s Lip Glow Balm, Volum’s Express The Rocket Mascara, and Dior’s Backstage Face and Body Foundation.