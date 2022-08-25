Brittany Aldean is loving the ‘girly life’ in silky green crop top

Brittany went full-on girly with a makeup transformation in a green silk crop top. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean got in touch with her girly side with some gorgeous makeup, dazzling jewelry, and a silky crop top.

Wife to country superstar Jason Aldean, Brittany has proven that she’s got what it takes to garner millions of fans in her own right.

The former NBA cheerleader hosts her own line of clip-in hair extensions and ponytails and two clothing lines, but it’s the 33-year-old’s good looks and sensational figure that perhaps garner her the most attention.

It’s obvious that Brittany loves all things girly, judging by her Instagram shares, which boast a mixture of snippets from her family life with Jason and their two kids, Memphis and Navy, as well as her fashionable photo ops.

Always one to stay on top of the next fashion trends, Brittany isn’t afraid to try out new looks and accessorize with bold makeup, hair, clothes, and jewelry.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the blonde bombshell did just that when she shared a video Reel showcasing herself getting into full glam. The video, set to Beyonce’s song Upgrade U, first showed Brittany makeup-free as she sat before the camera, pretending to look uninterested as she applied her makeup.

Brittany Aldean goes ‘girly’ in silky green crop top and chunky jewelry

Brittany donned a fuzzy robe and clipped her long, blonde hair to the side as she smirked for the camera, waving her blush brush around before tapping the screen to reveal her transformation.

Showing off the final result, Brittany sizzled in full makeup, a silky, emerald green crop top, and a set of chunky green and gold necklaces. The North Carolina native opted for a smoky eye, going neutral with her blush and glossy, bubblegum pink lip color.

Brittany parted her hair on the side and wore a pair of yellow gold hoop earrings to complement her necklaces and gave a sultry gaze to the lens before looking into the distance, then back at the camera, revealing her ultra-white smile.

She captioned the post, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼”

Brittany stays in shape with the help of South Beach Diet

In order to keep her millions of fans’ jaws dropping, the former American Idol contestant stays in tip-top shape with the help of the South Beach Diet.

Speaking with Hollywood Life in 2021, Brittany shared that she looks and feels her best when she stays active and makes healthy food choices.

“I function best and feel the best when I’m healthy and I’m doing things right, whether that be exercise, diet, all the above,” Brittany shared. “So for me, I do South Beach Diet, because that’s what works for me and it’s very simple.”