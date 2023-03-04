Brittany Aldean is smitten with her spring wardrobe from fashion retailer Revolve.

Brittany’s love for fashion is neverending, and she’s always willing to share her latest finds with her fans.

Such was the case ahead of the weekend, as Brittany took to her Instagram Story to model a series of spring-inspired dresses.

The leggy blonde posed inside the closet of her and hubby Jason Aldean‘s new home for the snaps, showing off her knack for fashion and her enviable physique.

Brittany’s first share was a bustier top and matching miniskirt in a gorgeous lime green tweed. The cut of the top provided a peek at her toned abs, and the miniskirt’s thigh-skimming length highlighted her shapely legs.

She paired her outfit with some white strappy heels and went light on the accessories, captioning the photo, “I’m in love! 💚.” Brittany added a link to her top, Revolve’s Avignon Bustier Top by Lovers and Friends. It retails for $168, while the matching Avignon miniskirt retails at $158.

Brittany modeled a lime green two-piece set. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean is stunning for her spring Revolve dress try-on haul

For her second look from the popular fashion retailer, Brittany was clad in a rust-colored maxi dress with a multi-colored stripe at the waistline. The dress featured a mock neck and semi-sheer fabric, allowing her legs to peek through the garment.

Brittany paired the same white heels with the dress, the x REVOLVE Naomh Crochet Mix Dress, which has a price tag of $228. The dress is from Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 collection and is available in sizes S through XL.

Brittany rocked a rust-colored dress in another snap. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany’s third and final look for her try-on consisted of another Revolve outfit. This time, the blonde beauty modeled a two-piece ensemble consisting of a crop top and matching maxi skirt.

The Chelsea Top, by Anna Nata, featured a plunging neckline, a smocked underband, and a cutout in the back with a tie closure. It retails for $188 on Revolve’s website.

The matching Cassidy skirt in Desert Orange, also by Anna Nata, features a pull-on elastic waistband with a side slit, allowing Brittany to showcase her shapely legs once again. The gorgeous item is priced at $298.

Brittany looked incredible in an orange number. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

All of Brittany’s pieces can be purchased on Revolve.com. Revolve considers itself “the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers.”

Their vast array of more than 49,000 apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles makes for a wide selection for fashion lovers and influencers like Brittany.

Brittany shares her daily makeup must-haves

In addition to her Instagram Story, Brittany shares most of her looks on her LTK site. Not only does Brittany love fashion, but she also has a knack for interior design and shares her favorite beauty items on the site.

Brittany always looks put together, whether walking a red carpet for an event with her country superstar husband, Jason Aldean or modeling her favorite fashion finds.

She shares her go-to makeup products on LTK that she uses to achieve her daily look, the perfect combination of casual meets glam.

Brittany is a fan of Juvia’s Place’s Culture eyeshadow palette, which offers a vast assortment of color options. Butter London’s First Kiss Plush Rush lip gloss is another one of her favorites, as well as Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Powder Duo Color Compact and Charlotte Tilbury’s Invisible UV primer for a flawless complexion.