Brittany Aldean is blinged out as she channels her inner cowgirl

Brittany poses on the red carpet at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Social media influencer Brittany Aldean has earned herself a reputation as a fashionista and loves to share her looks with her adoring fans.

Appropriately as the wife of country megastar Jason Aldean, the blonde beauty recently channeled her inner cowgirl in her latest ensemble, which she shared with her 2.4 million followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany showed off her love of eclectic styling, mixing some of her glitzy jewelry with her love of all things country.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-born makeup artist donned a black cowgirl hat, an assortment of mixed and matched rings, some delicate gold hoop earrings, and a nameplate necklace that read, “Howdy.”

Brittany sported a fun manicure design with yellow, brown, and black tones in a geometric pattern. She circled one of her rings in the pic, which many of her fans and followers have been asking about, ever since she wore it in a recent Instagram post.

Her custom gold and diamond “A” initial ring, which signifies her surname Aldean, is from JN Jewel’s owner and gemologist, Jacqueline Dadanian, who she tagged in the post. She linked a similar ring by ThousandPiecesJewels on Etsy, which retails for $850.

Brittany Aldean is a blinged-out cowgirl in latest fashion show-off

Brittany also sported a black tank emblazoned with “Cowboy Whiskey” to keep in line with her western theme and wore her long locks down in beachy waves.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

As always, Brittany’s makeup was perfection, with thick lashes, peachy cheeks, and a beautiful matching gloss shade on her lips.

Brittany also shared a link to some of her Amazon Faves, including an assortment of silver jewelry pieces, such as hoop earrings, necklaces, and rings, ranging in price from $16 to $129.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In 2020, Brittany spoke with Brentwood Lifestyle about her love of expressing herself with her style.

“I do take pride in my appearance, though, and try to put makeup on and do my hair (to the best of my ability) whenever I can. It’s hard to find time to do these things with babies running around, so I have to utilize nap time,” Brittany shared. “I absolutely love fashion, so any time we have an event or a special night out, I love to express myself through my clothing, hair, and makeup.”

Brittany has parlayed her love and knowledge of haircare, makeup, and fashion into her brands. One such company is her Xo Britt clip-in hair extensions line.

Brittany’s Xo Britt hair extension line gives to women in need

The former NBA cheerleader often models for the brand and shows followers how to use her products. In a 2022 Instagram post, Brittany demonstrated how to use her Iconic Iron to get “salon-worthy” hair at home.

She sectioned and transformed her long, straight hair extensions into a gorgeous wavy style with plenty of bounce and shine using her curling iron.

Brittany’s brand doesn’t just help women look gorgeous — it also gives back to the community, specifically those in need. Her Pretty Hair for Pretty Hearts initiative gives free hair extensions to women in need.

“Whether it’s your mother, friend, sister, or daughter who could benefit from this, we want to hear all about her!” Brittany writes on the site, prompting interested candidates to submit a nomination form to enter into a drawing. Each year, Brittany honors two women with the accolade.

Xo Britt doesn’t just offer clip-in extensions, either. The line also sells ponytails in five different shades, all priced at $299. Brittany’s Iconic curling iron will cost you $69, a hair extensions hanger is $21, and a pack of three silky scrunchies is $25. All of Brittany’s hair products can be found on her website, xobrittaldean.com.