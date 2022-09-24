Brittany Aldean in tiny black crop top is ‘here’

Brittany posed in a black crop top and distressed jeans alongside her husband Jason Aldean. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean arrived in Arkansas in style, sporting a black crop top and announcing that she’s “here.”

The wife to country superstar Jason Aldean has been doing quite a bit of traveling as Jason has been performing for his millions of loyal fans on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour and hit up Little Rock, Arkansas earlier this week.

Always one to keep up with the latest fashion trends, Brittany recently gave her 2.3M Instagram followers a peek at one of her outfits while accompanying Jason on tour.

The blond bombshell recorded from her phone as she and Jason walked towards a floor-length mirror inside their posh tour bus.

“Little Rock… we’re here!” Brittany exclaimed, while Jason added, “Full force.”

Brittany’s outfit for the evening consisted of a black crop top with white lettering that fittingly read, “Trucks, Cowboys, Country Music.”

The former NBA cheerleader and fashion trendsetter paired her crop top with some distressed baggy jeans and pointy-toed boots that peeked out from underneath.

She wore her long, blonde hair parted in the center and straight, its length reaching her chest. She kept her accessories minimal, opting simply for a white gold choker and a black clutch to complete her casual look.

Jason’s outfit for the evening complemented his wife’s – he wore a Charlie Daniels Band graphic tee tucked into dark-washed jeans with his signature belt and wallet chain, cowboy hat, and boots.

In her IG Stories, Brittany shared a couple more shots of her outfit, tagging stylist Cherie Kilchrist in one slide and providing a link to Fashion Nova in the other. The first pic was black and white and showed Brittany posing on Jason’s band’s concert equipment for a fashionable shot.

In her second slide, Brittany walked with a red solo cup in one hand and let her followers know they could snag her crop top for just $4.

Brittany and her kids, Memphis and Navy, also accompany Jason when he’s on tour, making it a family affair.

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s infertility struggle

After tying the knot in 2015, Brittany and Jason were ready to start expanding their family. However, the couple struggled with infertility for years before welcoming Memphis first in 2017 followed by his look-alike younger sister Navy in 2019.

In 2020, Brittany revealed that Memphis and Navy were almost twins: “FUN FACT: Both of our babies are IVF babies. We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me.”

However, Brittany said she was “talked out of” having twins, adding, “Memphis was transferred first. How crazy to think that my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?”