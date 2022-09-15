Brittany Aldean in thigh-skimming minidress shows off in heels

Brittany Aldean close up. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is showing off her figure, her marriage, and her life in a leggy minidress.

The wife to country singer Jason has recently made headlines for her transphobic comments and has even seen her husband’s PR company drop him, but she kept the drama out while updating her Instagram this week.

The American Idol alum posted a video that included footage of Jason singing on stage, plus kids Navy and Memphis.

One moment showed Brittany and Jason holding hands and walking across a parking lot. Here, Brittany sizzled as she showed off her toned legs while rocking a classy leggy black minidress.

Going sleeveless, the mom of two drew attention to her tiny waist. Her post summed up tour moments and included her husband chilling out on a couch with snacks. Brittany made sure to include tender moments with her kids.

“Life Lately,” the hair extensions founder wrote.

Brittany’s drama started when she shared a glam-up video of herself and wrote, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

The words were not welcomed by critics. Among the unimpressed was Cassadee Pope, who wrote, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Criticism also came in from country singer Maren Morris, who took to social media to slam the blonde and said, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany Aldean keeps up appearances amid drama

Earlier this month, the PR company that had been helping Jason for 17 years ceased its dealings with him.

Brittany, meanwhile, has been busy showing tour life and including her family. Five days ago, she posed an adorable shot with her kids.

She wore a khaki green tee and layered gold necklaces while showing her motherhood edge in the opening photo, even including a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream truck she took her excited-looking kids to. Here, she was marking being in New Hampshire as Jason traverses the U.S. on tour.

Brittany is followed by 2.3 million on Instagram, including stars such as WWE face CJ Perry and singer Jessie James Decker.