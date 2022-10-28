Brittany Aldean in skintight latex channels Britney Spears

Brittany channeled Britney Spears’ Oops!…I Did It Again red latex costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Bev Moser/AdMedia

Brittany Aldean is ready for Halloween.

To kick off spooky season, Brittany got in touch with the early 2000s as she channeled another star by the same name, Britney Spears.

Brittany took to her Instagram Reels to share her transformation, which included a costume fashioned after Spears’ famous Oops!…I Did It Again red latex outfit from the year 2000.

Having some fun with a voiceover in the video, Brittany mimed the words, “I actually do cuss a little,” and when asked what her favorite cuss word was, she transformed into Spears as she mouthed, “It’s Britney, b***h,” a famous line from Spears’ song, Gimme More.

When Brittany tapped the camera, she changed from her casual white top into the skintight latex get-up. The fire-engine red bodysuit accentuated Brittany’s sensational curves, and she paired it with black combat boots.

Brittany placed one hand on her hip and ran her fingers through her long, blonde hair, giving fierce vibes to the camera.

Brittany mimicked Spears’ look, parting her hair on the side with one large chunk tucked behind her ear. Her makeup was on point, also matching Spears’ 2000 look, including winged eyeliner with pink blush and lipstick.

The wife to Jason Aldean captioned her video, “Oops I did it again… ❣️ I love doing Halloween looks! What is everyone else dressing up as this year?”

In another share on her IG, Brittany gave her 2.3 million followers a closer look at her transformation. Brittany posed, showing off several other Halloween looks, including a fun flower child costume and a Greek goddess ensemble.

Brittany Aldean incorporated her Xo Britt clip-in extensions line in her costume

As part of her costumes, Brittany touted her clip-in hair extensions line, Xo Britt. Brittany partnered with Harper Ellis Hair Co. when curating her line. After seeing a need for easy-to-use extensions, Brittany took action.

Brittany says of her extensions, “I wanted the core of it to be built around empowering women to feel beautiful from the inside out. We’ve created a one-of-a-kind clip-in that will transform your hair in a matter of minutes. Why? I saw a huge need for accessible and easy to install red carpet quality extensions.”

Xo Britt offers clients two different lengths and 11 different colors, including clip-in ponytails as well as individual clip-in extension pieces. On her site’s blog, Brittany also offers her customers tutorials for a variety hairstyles they can achieve with her extensions. Among the looks are Spooky Spider Bubble Braids, up-do styles, sleek ponytails, and wedding guest styles, among others.