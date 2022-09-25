Brittany Aldean in Daisy Dukes highlights toned legs

Brittany’s long, lean legs took center stage as she posed for her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brittany Aldean’s legs are certainly one of her best features, and the blonde beauty recently highlighted them in a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The 33-year-old stunner, married to country superstar Jason Aldean, knows a thing or two about fashion.

Always one to stay on top of the latest fashion trends, Brittany runs her own clothing line, Brittany + Kasi, alongside her sister-in-law, Kasi Wicks, and is a lover of all things fashion and beauty.

As she has been traveling the country with Jason for his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour, Brittany has also been sharing some of her outfit choices while she enjoys life on the road.

Posing for a snap in her Instagram Stories, the former NBA cheerleader recently shared a photo of herself modeling one of her show looks.

Brittany posed for the photo outside of one of Jason’s concert venue’s parking lots.

Brittany Aldean showcases long, lean legs in Daisy Dukes

In the shot, Brittany looked at the camera with a serious gaze, donning an oversized, long-sleeved gray top for a casual look. She paired the top, with its rolled-up sleeves, with a pair of light-washed, distressed Daisy Dukes with a shredded hem.

Brittany’s shorts allowed her lean and toned legs to take center stage, and she further accentuated her figure in a pair of black cowgirl boots.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Keeping with the casual vibe, Brittany wore simple hoop earrings and several silver necklaces, wearing her blonde hair down and parted in the center and opting for a neutral makeup palette.

Brittany captioned the pic, “Shop my look,” along with a link that took her 2.3M followers to the site where they could duplicate her outfit.

Brittany recently hit up Little Rock, Arkansas, alongside her husband as she greeted her fans from inside their tour bus, letting them know she had arrived.

Brittany and husband Jason Aldean enjoy weekend on the road without the kids

Rocking a black crop top that read “Trucks, Cowboys, Country Music,” Brittany shared on Instagram that her and Jason’s kids, Memphis and Navy, didn’t join them on this leg of the tour like usual. Instead, they stayed behind with their grandparents, enjoying some fun in the mountains.

“Mom and dad weekend on the road while the babies are with Paw Paw and Abuela in the mountains⛰,” Brittany captioned the Instagram post.

In the post, Brittany once again sported her black crop top, holding hands with Jason. In her second slide, Brittany shared video footage of Memphis and Navy enjoying time with their Paw Paw and Abuela.

A third slide featured a solo Brittany, once again posing in her casual outfit alongside the tour equipment.

In addition to her Instagram following, Brittany has earned herself over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube where she touts herself as “a Nashville, TN-based Wife, Mother and Animal Lover, who is passionate about all things hair, skin, makeup, and beauty.”