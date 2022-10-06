Brittany Aldean goes glam in sheer LBD

Brittany Aldean goes glam in a sheer little black dress for the Shiners Nashville Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Brittany Aldean went glam in a sheer little black dress (LBD) she donned to attend Nashville’s Shiners show with her husband Jason Aldean. Aldean went all-out for the Shiners opening show with her stunning LBD get-up, while Jason kept his look more casual for the night out.

Aldean took to Instagram on October 6, 2022, to share her glamorous outfit from the night before that she wore for Shiners’ opening night. Shiners is the comedic tale of a family of moonshiners and is a unique Vegas-style show with a southern twist.

Aldean showed all she needed was a sheer little black dress to look glamorous. The short dress featured a beautifully embroidered neckline and long, puffed sleeves.

To complement her black dress, Aldean wore black, pointed-toe boots and clutched a simple black handbag. To add some sparkle she wore three silver hoops in each ear of varying sizes.

Meanwhile, she wore her blond hair up in a sleek bun styled by hairstylist Carly Bethel.

Aldean attended the show with Jason, who wore a more simple get-up as he joined Aldean for one of her Instagram shots.

Jason looked handsome as he posed for a mirror selfie with Aldean, wearing a baseball cap and blue jeans with a matching denim jacket over a grayish-blue button-up.

Aldean also often uses her Instagram account to show off her fashion choices and her outfit for the Shiners show did not disappoint.

Aldean has been married to her country singer husband for over seven years now. The couple shares two children together, Memphis Aldean Williams and Navy Rome Williams.

Prior to her marriage to Jason, Aldean was also a singer with a modest following. She first rose to prominence by appearing in season 11 of American Idol where she made it to the top 300 but was cut before the live shows began.

Aldean has not pursued her singing career extensively since American Idol. Instead she switched gears and dedicated herself to supporting her husband’s singing career and raising their two children.

Over the years Aldean has gathered up a staggering 2.3 million Instagram followers who tune in for frequent updates and daily snippets of Aldean’s personal life with Jason and their children.

Aldean looked glam amidst social media feud

Aldean attended the Shiners show looking glam, amidst an ongoing social media feud with American singer Maren Morris. The unexpected public feud between the two women began on August 23rd when Aldean made an Instagram post some found to be offensive.

The post was a makeup tutorial along with a caption thanking her parents for not changing her gender during her tomboy phase. Many perceived her caption as transphobic and as an insult to parents of transgender children.

Morris publicly called out Aldean for her comment, which Aldean responded to in an Instagram Story, standing by her initial post and speaking about the importance of protecting children.

The feud gained momentum as Jason defended his wife and indicated he was glad she didn’t change her gender too. Other country singers also spoke out in support of Aldean, while others, like Cassadee Pope, took Morris’ side.

Shortly after the feud broke out, Jason was dropped by his PR company, likely in response to the controversy.

However, Aldean has continued to stand firm and claimed her words were twisted. She has appeared unphased by the feud as she continues sharing her and Jason’s life on social media, as well as her glamorous outfits.