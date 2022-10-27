Brittany Aldean goes full glam with husband Jason Aldean for a good cause

Brittany and Jason got into full glam for a night out for charity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Brittany Aldean isn’t slowing down when it comes to dressing up and sharing her fashionable ensembles with her fans.

Although she’s married to country music megastar Jason Aldean, Brittany has gained a loyal following of her own.

Brittany is a fashionista in her own right and frequently shares her on-trend outfits with her millions of followers on Instagram.

The blonde beauty recently took to the social media platform to share a carousel post with her fanbase, showing off her and Jason’s fashionable sides.

On Monday night, Brittany and Jason went into full-on glam mode for a charity event in support of saving children from trafficking and exploitation.

For the First Annual Operation Light Shine Tennessee Gala, Brittany and Jason posed outdoors at dusk, showing off their stunning attire.

Brittany Aldean gets glam in glittery gown for a good cause

Brittany, styled by Cherie Kilchrist, was clad in a one-shouldered black gown with red, gold, and white accents in the pattern. On one shoulder, Brittany’s gown fell into a fabric train that she held with one hand while holding Jason’s hand with the other.

The glittery floor-length gown perfectly accentuated Brittany’s toned upper body and trim waistline. Its length made it hard to see her footwear for the evening, but she chose to accessorize with gold dangle earrings, forgoing a necklace to highlight her impeccable skin.

Carly Bethel was Brittany’s hairstylist for the evening, styling the former NBA cheerleader’s blonde locks into a side-swept, half-up ponytail with some tendrils left loose to frame her face.

Brittany’s makeup artist highlighted her flawless complexion with bronzed blush and eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a muted pink lip, and defined brows.

For his part, Jason looked dapper in a gray suit with a black shirt worn underneath and black shoes, opting to leave his signature cowboy hat behind for the formal affair.

Brittany and Jason Aldean attend charity event to prevent trafficking and exploitation of children

Brittany captioned her post, explaining the charity’s purpose, which is preventing trafficking and exploitation of children.

“We got dressed up last night for the best cause anyone can get behind… protecting children🙏🏼 @operationlightshine is more than a charity, it’s a mission to save children from trafficking and exploitation🙌🏼 Stories were told, tears were shed, money was raised and more people learned what this amazing organization does to save the innocent🙏🏼 Thankful to be a small part of it♥️,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Brittany has worked with Operation Light Shine, as protecting children is a cause close to Brittany’s heart. After she was accused by country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope of making transphobic comments, Brittany clarified that her words were taken out of context.

“Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it,” Brittany wrote in an Instagram post in which she launched a Barbie-inspired clothing line aimed at protecting youth.

Brittany launched a Don’t Tread On Our Kids clothing line in August 2022 and gave back to the cause with proceeds going to Operation Light Shine.