Brittany Aldean is enjoying a Disney getaway in Orlando, Florida and showing off her fashion sense while she’s at it.

While Brittany’s megastar husband, country singer Jason Aldean, gears up for the Florida leg of his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour, the couple is having some fun in The Sunshine State along with their kids, Memphis and Navy.

Always one to share her outfits’ details with her millions of fans, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to show off her Disney-themed outfit of the day (OOTD).

Opting for a casual outfit, Brittany donned a purple-and-black, short-sleeved plaid top. The button-down had The Haunted Mansion’s logo embroidered above the pocket and Brittany wore the collared top slightly unbuttoned.

Brittany paired her colorful top with neon yellow drawstring, faux leather shorts that perfectly matched The Haunted Mansion logo on her top. Brittany’s shorts highlighted her long, lean legs and the drawstring accentuated her snatched waistline.

Keeping with the casual vibe, the blonde beauty opted for white athletic shoes and wore her long, blonde hair in a high, sleek bun.

To accessorize, Brittany wore a pair of vintage square cat eye sunglasses, simple white gold hoop earrings, a couple of dainty bracelets, and a matching choker necklace.

Brittany captioned her first slide, “Disney OOTD,” and linked her outfit details in the photo as she stood in front of a wall filled with a purple, geometric pattern, showing off her look from head to toe.

In her second slide, Brittany held her sunglasses with one hand, revealing her dark purple manicure, and placed her other hand in her shorts’ pocket, sharing a link to the sunglasses, which she advertised were less than $15 on Amazon.

Brittany talks Jason Aldean’s ‘alter ego’ stage persona

Brittany, Jason, and their kids are enjoying their time at Disney World, and they’ll soon gear up for Jason’s show in nearby Kissimmee, Florida on October 23 at Country Thunder Florida. When it comes to Jason’s persona at home, Brittany says it’s vastly different than the one he portrays on stage.

Brittany spoke with Access Hollywood earlier this year about her husband Jason’s style and personality when he’s on stage compared to real life.

“He’s one person here and then another on stage. It’s like his alter ego comes out,” Brittany said of her husband of seven years. “He’s so calm, cool, and collected all the time in person and then on stage, he’s like this wild, like, crazy performer that I’m… I just don’t know who he is, so it’s pretty cool to watch.”