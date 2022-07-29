Britney Spears visited a bar for the first time with assistant Vicky T

Britney Spears is enjoying her freedom as only she can. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is enjoying her freedom as only she can, and she’s sharing her new experiences with her fans.

That includes a recent trip to a bar. According to Britney, it’s the first time she’s been able to go inside a bar and enjoy a cocktail since her conservatorship began.

On a video shared to Britney’s Instagram Stories, the pop diva wrote, “So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail,” followed by a cocktail emoji and an eye roll emoji.

She continued, “I’m so grateful yall !!!”

In the video, Britney said, “This is my first time at a bar… first time. I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated!”

The camera panned around to show the bar, which was quite fancy, before sharing a shot of Britney’s assistant, Vicky T, who exclaimed that they were having a “beverage.”

She then showed off her fancy cocktail and a plate of food.

Britney Spears stuns in a string bikini and heels

Britney Spears’ trip to the bar comes hot on the heels of another bikini photo shared to Instagram.

It was buried in a group of photos that were shared on Wednesday, with the first being Britney wearing a modest blue and white polka dot dress and red heels. She followed that with a photo of herself in a neon yellow and black bodycon dress and then a hot pink turtleneck crop top with the tiniest white miniskirt.

Fans would only have to scroll to one more picture past that, and they got Britney in the tiniest leopard print string bikini and a pair of brown heels.

Britney Spears is making music again

One of the most exciting announcements for Britney Spears fans since the end of her conservatorship is that she’s making music. And while it’s not a new album, we’ll take what we can get.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Britney met up with Elton John to re-record his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer. The new version of the old classic is said to be coming out next month and will be distributed by Universal.

The duet was reportedly recorded in a super-secret session in a Beverly Hills recording studio said to be owned by Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber producer Andrew Watt.

This is the first time since 2016 that Britney Spears has recorded music, and excitement for the upcoming track is building.