Britney Spears tugs down thigh-skimming miniskirt

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is making all kinds of headlines today. Just hours after the 40-year-old singer stripped down to her birthday suit to show off doggy love in a pet-centric post, she returned to Instagram to show off another outfit, this time more in line with recent posts showing her favorite looks.

Posting for her 41 million followers, the Toxic singer sizzled as she flaunted a flat stomach despite her recent pregnancy announcement, also explaining that the video was taken before she announced she is expecting her third child.

Britney Spears stuns in home miniskirt show-off

With a tiny outfit show-off, the blonde thrilled her fans by tugging down at her itty-bitty black miniskirt, this as she showed off a black and pink look.

Britney’s video came from the living area of her L.A. mansion. The Grammy winner swung her hips from side to side while in a floral and peep-hole blouse with long sleeves, pairing her peasant-style top with a much racier miniskirt, plus knee-high white socks boasting pops of pink.

Also in black high-heeled booties, Spears showcased her killer figure and famous long locks, with a caption asking fans not to mock her over the outfit.

“DO NOT LAUGH AT MY OUTFIT !!! Let me explain … I’ve never been to Coachella 🎡 … but I was so inspired by the crazy, fun fashion there !!! This is me trying to interpret a classic crazy prep side of Coachella !!! Okay … maybe it’s absolutely horrible but hey … I like to play 😏 !!! Psssss I shot this of course before I had my bump 🤰🏼 !!!” she wrote.

Spears’ pregnancy went viral within minutes back on April 11. The star is expecting her first child with beau Sam Asghari, although this will be her third overall. She shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears talks weight amid pregnancy news

Britney has also been addressing her weight since discovering she’s pregnant. Last month, and while showing off a gorgeous little black dress while getting dolled up in her home, the singer told fans: “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈🙈🙈 … Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out 🌹🌹🌹💓 !!!”

Spears’ pregnancy comes in the wake of her 13 years of conservatorship ending. She claimed that the conservatorship forced her to keep in an IUD, this despite her wanting a baby with personal trainer Asghari. The two are now engaged.