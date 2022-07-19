Britney Spears tugs down pants to highlight tropical paradise

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is showing off tropical paradise action as she recalls her magical honeymoon in a new video.

The 40-year-old singer is fresh from a magical beachy getaway with husband Sam Asghari, although fans saw her back in the living room of her old L.A. home as she updated her 41 million Instagram followers last weekend.

Britney posed in tight white jeans that she gently tugged down as she delivered her signature move from a tiled living room floor. Britney has since ditched the property for a new $11.8 million one as she embarks on married life with Asghari.

Stunning the camera with a big smile on her face, Britney swung her hips from side to side while in a multicolor and floral-print crop top.

Showing off her flat stomach and belly piercing, the Toxic singer sizzled as she flaunted her golden tan, also opting for drainpipe white jeans and chic brown heels.

“Had to repost cause I woke up this morning and saw some posts weren’t there !!!” her caption opened.

Continuing, the pop princess added: “I mean it was just up yesterday !!! This is the tropical shirt from paradise 🌴 and remember 🤧🤔🤔🤔🤔 I never went home … I’m still there.”

Britney and personal trainer Sam married on June 9 in a home bash attended by stars including singer Selena Gomez and actress Drew Barrymore. The blonde chose Donatella Versace to design her custom wedding gown.

Britney Spears is happier than ever with husband Sam Asghari

Posting two days after the wedding, Britney wrote: “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!”

Britney has since delighted fans while stunning in a skimpy bikini from her shorefront honeymoon destination. The singer chose to keep the location under wraps, with fans only seeing her flying out in a private jet.

Britney Spears shared stunning honeymoon video

All smiles in her swimwear as she soaked up the sun during the two-week honeymoon, Britney previously took to the platform to update her fans.

“Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise,” the singer started.

She continued, “No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!”