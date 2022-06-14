Britney Spears tugs down miniskirt in home fashion show

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears has delivered a massive home fashion show from her L.A. mansion, and she kicked things off by tugging down her minuscule white miniskirt.

The 40-year-old singer was all abs and smiles as she delighted her 41 million+ followers last week, showing off her sensational legs and killer waistline and packing in more looks than Kim Kardashian can in one video.

Britney Spears stuns at 40 in living room showoff

The Womanizer singer opened in a leggy, very tiny white miniskirt paired with a red and long-sleeved crop top.

Swaying her hips from side to side and cheekily yanking down her skirt a little, the blonde looked happy and relaxed in her ankle boots, then switched to a sexy white mini dress paired with chocolate-brown heels.

Delighting her loving fans, the much-troubled star sent out happy energy and a fair amount of cleavage as she quickly switched to a plunging and busty minidress, although a more demure floral-print maxi balanced things out at the end.

“Check this!!!!” a caption read, feeding into 2020 dance track from Fetish: “C*m check this.”

The dance moves are also coming back on Spears’ social media – this month brought the Grammy winner busting out moves to Gnarls Barkley while in thigh-skimming pajama shorts. In May, the singer clocked over 8 million views for a barefoot shorts and sports bra dance as she unleashed her inner dancer for a lyrical display, writing:

“I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective … I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced 💃🏼 to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape …” She added: “This song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it 🌹 !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 but is it believable 😳😳😳 ???”

Britney Spears thrilled after wedding to Sam Asghari

Fans are still buzzing around Spears’ June 9 wedding to beau Sam Asghari.

The singer and her personal trainer husband began dating in 2016 and have been rock-solid ever since. The nuptials were held at Britney’s $7 million Los Angeles mansion, where celebrity guests included Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Selena Gomez – also invited was Donatella Versace.

Britney chose Versace for her wedding dress, posting stunning shots of the plunging white gown on her Instagram.