Britney Spears tugs down jeans without visible underwear

Britney Spears has been showing off her figure. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is back on Instagram and tugging down her tight jeans for an unusual home update.

The pop princess, 40, made headlines this past week for once again hitting delete on her account, leaving her 41 million+ followers in the dark – she’s since returned, though, posting a stunning bikini look and flaunting her killer figure in tight pants.

Britney Spears shows off figure after ditching old L.A. home

Britney’s post came with more than just the flat stomach and golden tan.

The Toxic singer was swinging her hips from side to side while in super low-rise white jeans and an orange crop top with frilly sleeves as she revisited the $7 million home she’s just moved out of.

Posing from the tiled living room floor fans are so familiar with, Britney tugged down her jeans to show her below-the-waist tattoos, also seemingly going commando while in high heels.

“Went to the old house yesterday to finish packing and look what I found … these adorable white jeans … no lie I think it’s been 20 years since I wore white jeans and they actually fit 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Pssss I will show the new house later,” she wrote.

Britney’s new home is an $11.8 million Calabasas mansion, one she is sharing with her new husband, Sam Asghari. Spears and the personal trainer tied the knot earlier this month – they’d been dating since 2016. The singer’s new pad is said to be near where ex-husband Kevin Federline lives with the two teenage sons the former couple shares.

Britney Spears stuns in bikini from new $11.8 million home

In her triumphant Instagram return this week, Britney posed poolside and in a colorful bikini as she told fans:

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too.”

The post also included a video of rising actor husband Sam diving into the property’s pool. Spears continued:

“Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!! I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!”