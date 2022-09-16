Britney Spears topless for poolside shots amid family drama

Britney Spears posed topless in her pool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Another day, another topless photo from Britney Spears. The Oops! … I Did It Again singer has concerned fans in the past with her erratic posts on social media, many of them involving dancing in crop tops, or going fully nude with nothing but emojis covering her modesty.

The pop singer, who was famously released from her 13-year conservatorship last November, has used social media to express herself in suggestive ways, as well as to write rambling captions that, at times, can be hard to understand.

Despite that, she doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, recently posting topless photos of herself hanging by the pool at her new house.

She purchased the single-story mansion in June for a cool $11.8 million, and it’s situated in Calabasas, where she counts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as neighbors, as well as her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The house includes a massive waterslide in the pool, which was noticeable in the background as she stood in the water, showing off her curvy physique.

Britney used her long, blonde hair to cover her chest as she stared at the camera with an intense gaze. She wore yellow string bikini bottoms, and her makeup was in its usual slightly messy state, with black liner smudged around her eyes.

Britney Spears recently shared a video of herself on the verge of tears

There was no caption to accompany the since-deleted Instagram posts, however, Britney twice shared a video of herself dancing in a skimpy white crop top and black shorts in which she wrote a caption about crying.

In the video, she was shown dancing, as she has done in several other videos, as she appeared to be starting to cry. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera 🥲 !!! It’s not a breakdown a**holes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She continued, claiming it was a spiritual experience.

Britney has been involved in a feud with her family

The Lucky singer has been involved in a bitter feud with her family, and hasn’t seen her sons, Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, in a long time.

Jayden, and his father Kevin Federline, both spoke out in an interview that aired on ITV and was published in the Daily Mail, with Kevin claiming his kids are having a really tough time with all the drama that has been going on with Britney, including the nude photos.

He said, “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Despite that, Britney has shown no signs of reigning it in when it comes to her Instagram feed.