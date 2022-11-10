Britney Spears shows off her fabulous figure in throwback snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears looked nothing short of sensational as she showcased her lithe and lean figure in a pink bikini top.

The pop legend was truly living her best life as she was snapped dancing on a boat in French Polynesia.

Earlier this year, Britney graced the beaches and sea of French Polynesia with her stunning glow alongside beau Sam Asghari.

The vacay was a much-needed break for Brit, who over the past couple of years has been at the heart of legal troubles regarding her conservatorship.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to share a throwback post of her getaway with her 41.7 million followers.

In the video, Britney showcased her stunning figure and taut stomach as she slipped into a pink bikini.

Britney Spears stuns in bikini while dancing on a boat

Britney’s plunging bikini top, which had an animal print motif, ensured that her ripped abs and slender curves were firmly thrust into focus.

As she danced in the clip, the beauty’s iconic blonde tresses, which were styled in an updo, cascaded as the wind hit her face.

She teamed the bikini top with a pair of black shorts that hugged her figure perfectly as she moved her hips.

For accessories, the mom-of-two kept things simple with a pair of black shades, a pendant necklace, and a couple of diamond-encrusted rings.

She captioned the post, “When you turn things around 🎀 🎀 🎀 💄💄 💄!!! This year in French Polynesia.”

In the second sizzling snap, Britney posed up a storm while standing in the gorgeous blue sea.

The pop sensation radiated joy and beauty as she rocked the same pink bikini as her previous pic.

Britney Spears’ skincare routine

Britney is no stranger to posting sizzling snaps of her age-defying beauty.

Earlier this year, she opened up about what keeps her looking so young and fit in a series of Instagram posts.

However, Brit took down the posts shortly after, but Allure was able to get all the tea.

They reported that the blonde beauty said, “When I was in French Polynesia, I went to the spa and found my first French moisturizer product.”

“It’s a different language, so I don’t know how to pronounce the name of it … but one of the names I do know is La Mer … it’s so thick, but it smells so fresh.”

“Then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots!”

Britney also revealed that she used a Clinique mask every night. She talked about how it was ice cold when she put it on, leading to her being wide awake.