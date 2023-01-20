There is nothing like a fun day with family to inspire the latest dance video for Britney Spears. The pop star had spent the day with her aunt Suzy making pies, which lead to an interesting turn of events.

She reminisced on the fact that people had different preferences for flavors and gave a clue to fans of what would happen if she ever let her friend get a taste of her pie.

In the video, Britney danced to the song Attention by Omah Lay and Justin Bieber. She wore a bright red tube top with the words, “Coca-Cola” branded in the middle. She matched the top with a low-rise miniskirt to show the singer’s toned abs.

To accessorize the outfit, she danced in white knee-high boots and a small necklace.

Britney wore her blonde hair up in a ponytail but would later let it loose to show off the singer’s beachy waves.

She wore her signature grey smokey eye with nude lipstick.

Britney Spears’s trainer reveals how she keeps her toned physique

Britney Spears has always had an enviable figure. While some might assume her toned body comes naturally, the Toxic singer puts in a lot of work to look that good.

Prior to starting her first Las Vegas residency, she hired trainer Toney Martinez to get her in the best shape possible.

According to his blog post, the trainer revealed that they worked out three times a week for an hour. During that time, he focused on what he coined as the “Four B’s”: backward walking, basketball jump shots, balancing and doing medicine ball slams, and bicycling.

When explaining his reason behind it, he said, “The first three are functional training, which improves joint mobility and movement.” He continued by saying, “they’re simple, yet effective, and follow my philosophy of working out smarter and getting better results from training less.”

Britney Spears stuns in a short white minidress

While dancing to Justin Bieber’s hit song, Honest, fans couldn’t help but notice how great Britney looked.

The 41-year-old wore a tiny white dress that featured flowing long sleeves, a ruffle along the skirt, and a large cutout around the bust. It highlighted her clear complexion and bright blonde hair.

She accessorized the outfit with brown pointed-toe shoes and a simple diamond necklace. She wore her hair down in light beachy waves.

She completed the look with a smokey eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.