Britney Spears swings hips in thigh-skimming shorts

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears is stunning as she swings her hips from side to side in a short shorts look.

The Grammy winner flashed her legs, and her gorgeous smile in an Instagram share made on Tuesday, posting from patterned hallway floors and showing off another summery outfit.

Delighting her 41 million+ followers, Britney made her fit check a head-to-toe deal, modeling low-rise and white shorts paired with a skimpy and frilly yellow crop top.

Highlighting her toned abs amid the recent reveal that she’s lost five pounds, the 40-year-old stunned with soft-curled blonde locks worn mostly down – she added in a tiny stud necklace, plus high-heeled brown sandals with a wedge and mule design.

Britney dropped three rose emojis for her caption.

The video was likely shot inside the new $11.8 million mansion the signer purchased shortly after marrying her third husband, Sam Asghari, on June 9.

Britney Spears keeps head high amid Kevin Federline interview

Britney wound up a talking point last weekend as ex-husband Kevin Federline gave an explosive and damning interview to Daily Mail.

Kevin claims that the teen sons the former couple shares do love Britney but that they do not wish to see her. Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have only been featured a handful of times on Britney’s social media in recent years.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Britney wrote in a clap-back. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything.”

Britney Spears’ ex-Kevin Federline shades singer’s nude photos

Britney has been busy celebrating her body this summer and posting strings of topless or nude photos to Instagram.

Kevin, married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, told Daily Mail “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Kevin’s interview was also slammed by Britney’s 28-year-old husband, personal trainer Sam Asghari. He took a swipe at Kevin, saying that the former dancer hasn’t “worked much in 15 years.”