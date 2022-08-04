Britney Spears swims in bikini with fish energy

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears continues to show off her happiness and love of beachy locations as she shares new footage of herself swimming around the ocean.

The pop princess, 40, made headlines last weekend for posing in a lavender and floral-print bikini as she stunned from a sun-drenched yacht, and it looks like she didn’t only hang around on board.

Posting a video for her 41 million+ Instagram followers early this week, Britney showed her fun side as she encouraged the person filming her to join her in the water – footage showed the Grammy winner swimming freely in her bikini as she shouted:



“Down here! Come down! Hi…. the water’s.” Here, the blonde’s voice was cut off.

The camera had initially filmed Britney from the top of a steep set of steps as she excitedly extended her “come down” invite.

Spears opted out of words in the caption instead of dropping a long string of fish emoji.

Britney did not disclose her location. She likewise kept the destination of her July honeymoon under wraps as fans got plenty of beachy photos and videos as the A-Lister showed off her curves in bikinis, but where she and husband Sam Asghari celebrated their first vacation as husband and wife remains unknown.

Britney Spears reveals ‘panic attack’ before wedding

Britney’s June 9 wedding proved a headline-making affair, from its celebrity guests to the custom-made Versace gown donned for the nuptials. Following the event, Britney updated to show off her dress, also revealing pre-wedding nerves.

“It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 …,” she wrote, adding: “The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock.”

The singer then mentioned the small celebrity crowd attending her wedding.

Britney Spears invited her closest celeb friends

While everybody noticed that none of Britney’s immediate family were in attendance, they likely gushed over the famous faces showing up.

“@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress …,” Spears continued.