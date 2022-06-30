Britney Spears stuns tugging down shorts in her backyard

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is stunning three times over as she delights her 41 million+ Instagram followers with 2020 photos she hadn’t yet shared.

The pop princess, fresh from marrying personal trainer Sam Asghari, updated her account on Thursday with backyard snaps from her Project Rose phase – the photography project from two years ago was a major early pandemic headline-maker, this as the singer shared endless photos of herself in a peasant blouse and often wearing a flower crown in her hair.

Britney Spears stuns in summer shorts from backyard

Britney shared three versions of the same shot.

Posing in sun and shade and backed by a tree, plus lawns and potted greenery, the Toxic hitmaker sizzled as she flaunted her rock-hard abs – Britney wore her printed peasant crop top with white hot pants, even tugging down her shorts a little as she upped the ante.

Maintaining an innocent vibe despite the skin show and direct gaze, Britney held a pink flower as she wore plenty more mini ones in her hair. The blonde also rocked a tiny choker necklace, plus her signature eyeliner.

“Never seen before shot of Rose 🌹 … it’s 2 years old … the dramatic frame,” she captioned the first image.

Playing around with filters, Britney then shared the “bright frame” version, plus the “original.”

Project Rose caused a massive buzz in 2020 as fans both gushed over Britney and expressed concern over the repetitive style of her posting patterns. The Grammy winner was, at the time, sparking worry overall amid her conservatorship battle – the singer’s 13 years under dad Jamie Spears’ grip have since ended with Britney finally enjoying freedom from late 2021 onwards.

Britney Spears defends Project Rose

Spears didn’t stay silent as fans left bullying comments to her posts. “A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old. Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future,” she told her followers.

Following Project Rose, the pop star moved on to a RED phase, one largely showing her in sheer stockings and going for an edgy vibe.

Right now, though, it’s happiness all-around as Britney enjoys the first few weeks of married life to Iranian-born Asghari.