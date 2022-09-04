Britney Spears stuns topless in Daisy Dukes 

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is stunning as she shows off her figure in a new social media video and continues to celebrate topping the music charts.

Last month, the 40-year-old singer released the single Hold Me Closer, a collaboration with Sir Elton John.

Following a brief Instagram delete, Britney returned to share more content and even showed off while topless yesterday.

Going with a mash-up, Britney delighted her fans as she posed in a green shirt and short shorts while swaying her hips from side to side.

Standing inside her L.A. home, the blonde switched it up with major skin as she also stripped down to lingerie and high heels, with one moment also seeing her ditch her green shirt to pose in only her skimpy Daisy Dukes.

The Grammy winner made sure fans saw her rock-hard abs as she rocked the hair bra trend. Here, Britney placed her hair carefully to protect her modesty. Fans eventually saw Britney return in white pants and a chic ruffled top, plus classy brown heels.

Britney chose her own Hold Me Closer track to accompany the video.

In a caption, Britney gushed over working with British legend Sir Elton John.

Britney Spears goes wild over working with Elton John

“GEEEZ see it hits me later … the fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician … I listened to [him] driving hours to dance class from 8 to 14 … see again WHHATT THHE F*****K !!! Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands !!! WE ALREADY KNOW !!!” she began.

Here, Britney mentioned that her “son” might “give him a run for his money!!”

Britney Spears turns to family talk

The caption’s direction quickly changed, though, with Britney beginning to speak more of her sons. She shares teenagers Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s kinda scary … he stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel,” she added. If Britney was referring to one of her boys here, she did not detail which one.

Britney closed by saying that she was a “child of God” and that everyone is in “God’s eyes.”

Fans left over 419,000 likes.