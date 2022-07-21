Britney Spears stuns kneeling naked on her bed

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears is back to the nude action on Instagram as she stuns her 41 million+ followers from a London hotel room.

The pop princess, 40, updated her account on Thursday in her birthday suit, showing off her toned figure and her fun side as she was photographed wearing absolutely nothing while enjoying a trip across the pond.

Spears has recently made travel headlines for enjoying her honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari, and it looks like she isn’t done with the jet-setting.

Two photos showed the Grammy winner kneeling on white bedsheets with her back to the camera.

The Toxic singer, who used emojis to cover her rear, sizzled as she flaunted her slim and muscular back, plus her shapely legs, striking poses with her hands near her backside and wearing her blonde locks in a bun.

In the first photo, the newly-married star used a heart emoji to protect her modesty, switching to a flower one in the second. “Heart or flower???” she asked fans in the since-deleted post.

Britney Spears says she’s ‘waking up in London’

Quick to follow were topless snaps as the music superstar posed from her bed and in the green snakeskin bikini bottoms she’d donned for a Mexico vacation ahead of her June wedding to personal trainer Sam. Looking fresh-faced and gorgeous as she wore only her bottoms and a necklace, Britney wrote, “Waking up in London GB with my Cabo thong.”

Britney Spears wants fans glued to their phones

While Spears has deleted footage from her beachy honeymoon, she has been urging fans to keep checking their phones for new content. Sharing a home dance video this month, the blonde wrote:

“Psss just think about it … like 90% of the world is looking down at their phones 📱 right now at this very moment … Are we too stuck up for each other ??? Hmmmm 🤔 … Keep looking down my friends !!! What set up is in store for tomorrow ??? Like I said … keep looking down ⬇️ !!!”

Spears has not indicated the purpose of her London visit. The singer tends to make headlines for vacations to her beloved Hawaii – she also didn’t disclose the destination for her two-week honeymoon. Britney and Sam married on June 9 in a home ceremony. The star has since moved into an $11.8 million property as she and Iranian-born Sam start married life together.