Britney Spears stuns in tiny crop top and micro shorts to spin for SOS

Britney Spears did it again. What exactly? She spun so much in a video that it continues to make one wonder how she never succumbs to dizzy spells.

After blasting her mother on Instagram, the singer’s social media page was deactivated and reactivated over and over again. However, the Toxic singer is still dancing her heart out on Twitter.

In the latest post to her 56 million followers, Britney twirls, gyrates, and helicopters her hands to a song we have seen the singer dance to before.

The song in question is Idila’s riffy rhythmic track S.O.S., which previously made the pop singer cry while dancing.

This time Britney withholds her emotions and lets her dancing show her feelings.

She writes in the Tweet, “I know I can’t let this song go 🙄 … different edit of this song … NOT CRYING IN THIS ONE CAUSE WORDS MATTER !!! As clever birds say it best 🐥 !!!”

Britney Spears sends a stunning S.O.S.

In the video, Britney does a similar dance as she did before. It’s less intense on the emotion, but she does spell the letters “S.O.S.” with her hands in one part of the routine.

She again wears tiny black exercise shorts and a crop top; this one seems more form-fitting and lacks puffiness on the shoulders.

The Toxic singer has her hair down and wild as she whips it around and spins.

But what is with the “words matter” area of this tweet mean? Well, Britney has been sparring rather intensely with her family.

Our theory is this might be the words.

Britney Spears lashes out at her family, deletes rant after

The pop star took to Instagram a while back to vent about the notion that her family has never offered a genuine apology.

In the post from September, she writes: “They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!!”

Lynn Spears then apologized, saying, “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!”

She said, “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Soon after, the gloves came off, and Britney did not accept her mother’s apology. We would post the words here, but the language would make Samuel L. Jackson proud.

To summarize the vicious rant, she posted an intense takedown of her bloodline, saying none of her family stood up for the singer when her father threw Britney in a psych ward for any reason. Britney then tells her mother to take the apology and go… Well, let’s just say she did not tell her to go find herself.

Regardless of the feud, Britney is at least channeling her frustrations into dancing for now.