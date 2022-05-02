Britney Spears stuns in thigh-skimming shorts

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is looking stunning in an unexpected photo. This week, the 40-year-old singer popped up on beau Sam Asghari’s Instagram stories as the personal trainer shouted out a very special someone for their birthday.

Sam, the father of Britney’s unborn baby, updated to wish fashion designer Donatella Versace all the best for her 67th birthday today, sharing a throwback of himself, Donatella, and Toxic singer Britney.

Britney Spears looks stunning in leggy shorts

Spears has close ties to Donatella, having recently confirmed that the sister to Gianni Versace is designing her wedding dress.

On Monday, Iranian-born Sam posted what looked like a recent throwback. It showed the trio indoors, with Donatella on the far left. The blonde was rocking a loud pink and green look, with Sam seen grinning in a casual white shirt.

Mom of two Britney, who announced her pregnancy on April 11, looked gorgeous in a casual white pair of shorts, ones she paired with a printed and peasant-style top in white and tan.

“Happy birthday to @donatellaversace,” Sam wrote, adding: “Our favorite @donatellaversace.”

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, and Donatella Versace posing indoors. Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

In November 2021, Spears made headlines for posing in a fairytale peach gown as she hinted at her upcoming wedding. “No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” she told fans. Per The Sun, the queen bee of Italian fashion has likewise gushed over Grammy winner Britney, stating:

“I love that @britneyspears posted her favourite 2000s looks!! This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace. I’ll never forget when you came stayed with my Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!”

Britney Spears confirmed wanting to get pregnant

Britney had confirmed wanting to marry Asghari while still under her now-ended conservatorship. Speaking to a Los Angeles court judge in 2021 and during a 20-minute address, Spears said:

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby.”