Britney Spears stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Britney Spears is stunning in a super-leggy and peasant girl-style minidress as she shows off her “favorite outfits.” The 40-year-old pop princess remains front-page news for having announced her pregnancy this month, although this post did not mention baby number 3.

Posting for her army of Instagram followers on Wednesday, the Toxic singer wowed in a heart-print and sexy little minidress amid posts revisiting her favorite looks before she found out she was expecting.

Britney Spears shows she’s still got it

Britney posed all smiles from her L.A. home as she flaunted her killer figure in a black-and-red ensemble that was both girly and sexy.

The GRAMMY winner delighted fans as she rocked a puff-sleeved and low neckline dress, with criss-cross ties as the chest adding country accents. Britney even paired her red choker with her heart prints, wearing a black pair of booties and a red wrist bangle.

The mom of two, set to welcome her third child with beau Sam Asghari, struck various poses before switching to a super-clingy and Chinese-style pink minidress while wearing high heels. The photos then returned to the look opening the gallery.

“My favorite outfits,” Spears wrote with a dress and heart-eye emoji addition.

Britney announced her pregnancy back on April 11, telling her Instagram followers: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant.”

Britney Spears is seemingly craving pizza

The singer currently shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The pregnancy has now brought what may be food cravings, with multiple posts seeing Spears share photos of pizza in Italy. “I’m hungry,” she wrote to caption one photo.

Britney has also confirmed she’ll be keeping under wraps during this pregnancy. ” I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … ,” she added. The pregnancy comes after Britney’s 13-year conservatorship ended, one the star claims prevented her from getting pregnant, per her statement to a Los Angeles court judge.