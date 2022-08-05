Britney Spears stuns in thigh-skimming minidress and heels

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears is stunning in a super-classy and slightly racy minidress as she shows off more of her figure and her style.

The 40-year-old singer has largely been making swimwear headlines over late July and early August as she enjoys beaches, yachts, and the ocean, but her high heels were on solid ground this week as she paraded a killer look from her old L.A. home.

Posting as she swayed her hips from side to side, Britney highlighted her famous pins as she posed from tiled living room floors – fans saw the Toxic singer in a plunging and long-sleeved red minidress with some sparkly sheer fabrics thrown in.

Britney went slit at the waist as the shimmery see-through materials echoed those on her chest, also drawing attention to her waist as she placed her hands close to her stomach.

The newly married star added in brown court heels, also wearing her bombshell blonde locks down.

“Red,” a caption read with three rose emoji added.

Britney had clearly used red to refer to her dress color, but the word has been used with other meanings on her Instagram.

Britney Spears has gone ‘red’ before

While 2020 brought flower crowns and docile backyard shots as Spears explored photography project Project Rose, the phase was quickly followed by a “RED” one – here, the Grammy winner was often seen posing in black and wearing sheer stockings as she upped the ante.

In April 2020, the star used the word “red” to refer to love as she posed with then-boyfriend Sam Asghari, writing:

“Red is the highest arc of the rainbow 🌈 !!! Red encourages action and confidence …. red is all heart ❤️ …. the longest wavelength of light is red. Red is also courage, attention, and passion. The color red naturally draws attention 😘😘😘🌹🌹🌹🌹💋💋👠 !!!!”

Britney Spears reveals clothing store she loves

One year later, Britney was swarmed by the paparazzi as she went shopping in Malibu, CA. Noting that she was chased by the cameras as she took to Instagram, she told fans:

“I did find a cool new store that I suggest called @brandymelvilleusa 🛍️ 🛍️ 🛍️ … it’s not a dressy store, more like a clothing store for women who love workout gear that has a touch of sweetness and a touch of hotness … not just your typical leggings routine for working out 🧘🏼‍♀️ 🧘🏼‍♀️ 🧘🏼‍♀️ … they had some adorable dresses too 👗👗👗 !!! I’m so excited for summer.”

Britney does know how to go designer, though. Her June 2022 wedding came with a custom-made dress designed by Donatella Versace.