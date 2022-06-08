Britney Spears stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is showing off her killer figure in a bodycon microdress as her June home fashion shows continue.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner slipped into the thigh-skimming number earlier this week as she delighted her 41 million+ Instagram followers, posting from the tiled floor of her living room and giving fans something to talk about as she threw out a cryptic caption.

Britney Spears stuns in minidress and high heels

The Toxic hitmaker was all smiles as she flaunted her toned legs and curves in a two-tone dress with a corset feel and a skintight finish.

Britney swung her hips from side to side as she smiled with her bombshell blonde locks down, drawing attention to her waist and legs as she wore a dress with a bottle-green skirt, a fitted and corseted waist, plus a high-neck top.

Proving that lime green is in, the pop princess paired her dress with stiletto heels in brown, also peeping the interiors of her luxurious L.A. home.

A caption, which mentioned “bullying,” went on to confirm Britney feels she’s had her “share” of it.

Addressing fans, the Womanizer singer wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“’I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

Spears had addressed being bullied by her social media followers back in 2020, this as her Project Rose photography project was followed by a “RED” phase – the latter showed the star in sheer stockings and in a series of repetitive photos.

Britney Spears lashes out over being bullied

“For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background,” she wrote, adding: “Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!”

The images had come as Britney’s conservatorship drama gained momentum. The mom of two spent 13 years under father Jamie Spears’ grip. Her ordeal finally ended in November 2021, after which she got engaged to personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari. Sadly, the couple last month lost the baby they were so excited to welcome.