Britney Spears stuns in string bikini and high heels

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears is fresh from another massive home fashion show.

The singer, 40, updated her Instagram with a huge gallery on Wednesday, posting everything from a dress look to swimwear and delighting her 41 million+ followers.

Spears, who has been updating topless in only bikini bottoms from her London hotel room this past week, shared throwbacks from her old L.A. home. Following her June wedding to personal trainer Sam Asghari, the blonde purchased a new $11.8 million mansion to start a clean slate.

All smiles in an old-fashioned and fitted blue-and-white midi dress, Britney opened posing from her tiled living room floors, showing off her smile and her waistline while in high heels.

Next came a neon and two-tone bodycon dress in green as the Grammy winner went skintight, with additional photos including a white miniskirt and big ab display, plus a super tiny cheetah-print bikini.

Proving she’s still a swimwear queen, Britney sizzled with her cleavage and golden tan on show, flaunting her killer body in the pink-piped number and adding in brown court heels. The star also showed off in white jeans, an orange crop top ensemble, and a series of floral-print dresses.

“FASHION FORWARD…onward captain!!!” a caption read.

Britney Spears goes topless in Cabo thong

Anyone missing Britney’s topless action won’t be disappointed to learn that she posted a total of 11 bikini bottoms snaps from London. The Circus hitmaker said she was in her “Cabo thong” as she lounged around white sheets – shortly before tying the knot with third husband Asghari, Britney and her beau enjoyed a vacation in Mexico.

The newlyweds have since enjoyed a two-week beach honeymoon at an undisclosed location.

Britney Spears kisses Madonna again at wedding

Britney’s wedding made headlines for seeing the star’s close family absent, but likewise for welcoming celebrity guests, including singers Selena Gomez and Madonna, actress Drew Barrymore, plus designer Donatella Versace, who custom-made Britney’s wedding dress.

Sharing a kiss with icon Madonna as she recreated her 2003 VMAs kiss with the Music singer, Britney shared a 2022 version this month, writing:

“Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older 🤔🤔🤔 … am I becoming short like my mom ??? Kissing the one and only Madonna 💋 !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!!”