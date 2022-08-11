Britney Spears stuns in skimpy shorts from garage gym

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is showing off her garage gym abs while sweating it out in a skimpy workout look, and not without a dress-up to balance it all out.

The pop princess, 40, is fresh from announcing that she’s lost five pounds, and her Instagram post this week offered an insight into how.

Busting out moves as she showcased her sizzling figure, the newly married singer documented two very different vibes as she posted for her 41 million+ Instagram followers yesterday. While one outfit showed her in a chic black pantsuit, the other channeled major gym fit vibes.

Fans saw Britney shaking her hips and smiling in a pink sports bra and tiny blue shorts to begin with – here, the Toxic singer was a massive ball of energy as she bopped around her garage gym while whipping her hair around.

The footage then switched to a sultry and classy evening look, as the Grammy winner highlighted her stylish edge in a plunging black corset paired with a fitted blazer, matching pants, and high heels.

“Messing around in the garage gym!!! Then, I suited up two months ago,” a caption read.

Britney Spears shows off weight loss during workout

Five days ago, and while in the same outfit, Britney made headlines for swigging at her water bottle during a sweat-drenched workout as she announced a little weight loss.

Showing off her muscles, the blonde told fans, “Ok so yeah … I’m showing my body !! I’m sweating like crazy !!! I’m proud I lost 5 pounds.”

Britney is known for documenting the ups and downs of her weight on social media, including how she feels about being heavier or lighter.

Britney Spears talks ‘ice cream diet’ with favorite flavors

Mixing her sense of fun with diet talk last year, Britney posted a photo of an ice-cream cone carrying six scoops of ice cream.

“So …. I tried the ice cream diet and since my favorite flavor is strawberry 🍓 I realized after a week eating it twice a day I needed to mix it up !!!! I switched to chocolate 🍫 …. then I got bored of that one really fast so finally I went to vanilla,” she captioned the shot.

Elsewhere, the singer continues to make headlines for her June 9 marriage to personal trainer Sam Asghari. More recently, though, it’s been for clapping back as ex-husband Kevin Federline shades her in a new interview.